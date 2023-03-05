Octordle Today: Daily #405 Hints And Answers For 5th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #405 Words Hints (5th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #405.

Hint 1: There is a K in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a Y in words 1 and 5.

Hint 3: There is an M in words 4 and 5.

Hint 4: There is a V in words 1 and 3.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 3 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1, 2 and 5.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: P

Word 2: L

Word 3: L

Word 4: B

Word 5: S

Word 6: C

Word 7: M

Word 8: M

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: sharing in the knowledge of (something secret or private).

Word 2: make the spontaneous sounds and movements of the face and body that are the instinctive expressions of lively amusement and sometimes also of derision .

sounds and movements of the face and body that are the expressions of lively amusement and sometimes also of . Word 3: a horizontal plane or line with respect to the distance above or below a given point.

Word 4: feel or declare that (someone or something) is responsible for a fault or wrong.

Word 5: dark and gloomy, especially due to thick mist .

. Word 6: wash (something) with clean water to remove soap, detergent , dirt, or impurities .

, dirt, or . Word 7: a very large marine mammal with a streamlined hairless body, a horizontal tail fin, and a blowhole on top of the head for breathing.

body, a horizontal tail fin, and a on top of the head for breathing. Word 8: ​a trace of a bad or undesirable substance or quality.

Octordle Today #405 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #405 for 5th March 2023:

Word 1: PRIVY

Word 2: LAUGH

Word 3: LEVEL

Word 4: BLAME

Word 5: MURKY

Word 6: RINSE

Word 7: WHALE

Word 8: TAINT

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

