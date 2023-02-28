Octordle Today: Daily #400 Hints And Answers For 28th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #400 Words Hints (February 28th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #400.

Hint 1: There is a K in words 2 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a W in word 5 only.

Hint 3: There is a C in words 2 and 8.

Hint 4: There is an S in words 1, 6 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 3 and 5.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: B

Word 2: Q

Word 3: A

Word 4: M

Word 5: J

Word 6: S

Word 7: P

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: talk with excessive pride and self-satisfaction about one’s achievements, possessions , or abilities.

about one’s achievements, , or abilities. Word 2: the characteristic harsh sound made by a duck.

Word 3: the table in a Christian church where the bread and wine are consecrated in communion services.

in services. Word 4: a three-dimensional representation of a person or thing or a proposed structure, typically on a smaller scale than the original.

representation of a person or thing or a proposed structure, typically on a smaller scale than the original. Word 5: a precious stone, typically a single crystal or piece of a hard, lustrous or translucent mineral cut into shape with flat facets or smoothed and polished as an ornament.

or mineral cut into shape with flat facets or and polished as an ornament. Word 6: (of a person) utter a loud cry, typically expressing a strong emotion.

a loud cry, typically expressing a strong emotion. Word 7: relating to the North or South Pole.

Word 8: an outer covering such as a husk or pod , especially the husk of an ear of maize .

Octordle Today #400 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #400 for February 28th, 2023:

Word 1: BOAST

Word 2: QUACK

Word 3: ALTAR

Word 4: MODEL

Word 5: JEWEL

Word 6: SHOUT

Word 7: POLAR

Word 8: SHUCK

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

