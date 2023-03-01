Octordle Today: Daily #401 Hints And Answers For 1st March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #401 Words Hints (1st March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #401.

Hint 1: There is a D in word 2 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in words 3 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a V in word 7 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in word 2 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1, 5 and 6.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 2 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: T

Word 2: N

Word 3: A

Word 4: W

Word 5: S

Word 6: C

Word 7: N

Word 8: F

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: one-tenth of annual produce or earnings, formerly taken as a tax for the support of the Church and clergy .

one-tenth of annual produce or earnings, formerly taken as a tax for the support of the Church and . Word 2: (of a person) lacking the necessities of life; very poor.

(of a person) lacking the of life; very poor. Word 3: towards or situated to the rear; back.

towards or situated to the rear; back. Word 4: look at or observe over some time.

look at or observe over some time. Word 5 : partially melted snow or ice.

: partially snow or ice. Word 6: a secret political clique or faction.

a secret political clique or faction. Word 7: (of a person or action) showing a lack of experience, wisdom, or judgment .

(of a person or action) showing a lack of experience, wisdom, or . Word 8: (of a police officer or other official) pass the hands over (someone) in a search for hidden weapons, drugs, or other items.

Octordle Today #401 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #401 for 1st March 2023:

Word 1: TITHE

Word 2: NEEDY

Word 3: ABACK

Word 4: WATCH

Word 5: SLUSH

Word 6: CABAL

Word 7: NAIVE

Word 8: FRISK

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

