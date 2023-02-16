Octordle Today: Daily #388 Hints And Answers For 16th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #388 Words Hints (February 16th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #388.

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 2 and 3.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 5 only.

Hint 3: There is an F in words 2 and 7.

Hint 4: There is a G in words 7 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1 and 6.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 2 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: F

Word 3: M

Word 4: C

Word 5: S

Word 6: S

Word 7: G

Word 8: P

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a cold dish of various mixtures of raw or cooked vegetables, usually seasoned with oil, vinegar , or other dressing and sometimes accompanied by meat, fish, or other ingredients.

a cold dish of various of raw or cooked vegetables, usually with oil, , or other dressing and sometimes accompanied by meat, fish, or other ingredients. Word 2: a young female horse, especially one less than four years old.

a young female horse, especially one less than four years old. Word 3: (in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland) the head of a town, borough , or county council, elected by council members and generally having purely ceremonial duties.

(in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland) the head of a town, , or county council, elected by council members and generally having purely duties. Word 4: the aromatic seeds of a plant of the parsley family, used as a spice, especially ground and used in curry powder.

the seeds of a plant of the family, used as a spice, especially ground and used in curry powder. Word 5: charming, confident, and elegant (typically used of a man).

charming, confident, and elegant (typically used of a man). Word 6: violently break (something) into pieces.

break (something) into pieces. Word 7: a shoot or twig inserted into a slit on the trunk or stem of a living plant, from which it receives sap.

a shoot or into a on the trunk or stem of a living plant, from which it receives sap. Word 8: rid (someone or something) of an unwanted quality, condition, or feeling.

Octordle Today #388 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #388 for February 16th, 2023: