Octordle Today: Daily #389 Hints And Answers For 17th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #389 Words Hints (February 17th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #389.

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 2, 4 and 6.

Hint 2: There is a G in words 2, 4 and 8.

Hint 3: There is an N in word 7 only.

Hint 4: There is a W in words 3 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 4 and 5.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 3 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: E

Word 2: C

Word 3: A

Word 4: E

Word 5: E

Word 6: S

Word 7: P

Word 8: W

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: an official order or proclamation issued by a person in authority.

Word 2: reluctant to give information owing to caution or suspicion.

Word 3: let (someone) have or do something.

Word 4: (in modern literature) a poem of serious reflection, typically a lament for the dead.

Word 5: be exceptionally good at or proficient in an activity or subject.

Word 6: flavored with or fragrant with spice.

Word 7: sudden uncontrollable fear or anxiety, often causing wildly unthinking behaviour.

Word 8: find out how heavy (someone or something) is, typically using scales.

Octordle Today #389 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #389 for February 17th, 2023: