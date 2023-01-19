Octordle Today: Daily #360 Hints And Answers For 19th January, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #360 Words Hints (January 19th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #360.

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 1, 6 and 7.

Hint 2: There is a K in words 1 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a C in words 1, 4 and 5.

Hint 4: There is a P in words 2 and 3.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 6 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: R

Word 2: P

Word 3: I

Word 4: J

Word 5: C

Word 6: A

Word 7: D

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: consisting or full of rock or rocks.

consisting or full of rock or rocks. Word 2: a person who poses; a poseur.

a person who poses; a poseur. Word 3: what is put in, taken in, or operated on by any process or system.

what is put in, taken in, or operated on by any process or system. Word 4: the liquid obtained from or present in fruit or vegetables.

the liquid obtained from or present in fruit or vegetables. Word 5: complete disorder and confusion.

complete disorder and confusion. Word 6: a metal made by combining two or more metallic elements, especially to give greater strength or resistance to corrosion .

a metal made by combining two or more metallic elements, especially to give greater strength or resistance to . Word 7: a small European grassland plant that has flowers with a yellow disc and white rays.

a small European plant that has flowers with a yellow disc and white rays. Word 8: (of a structure or area of land) tremble or vibrate.

Octordle Today #360 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #360 for January 19th, 2023:

Word 1: ROCKY

Word 2: POSER

Word 3: INPUT

Word 4: JUICE

Word 5: CHAOS

Word 6: ALLOY

Word 7: DAISY

Word 8: SHAKE

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

