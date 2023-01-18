Octordle Today: Daily #359 Hints And Answers For 18th January, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #359 Words Hints (January 18th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #359.

Hint 1: Only word 2 has an S.

Hint 2: Only word 6 has a G.

Hint 3: Only word 7 has a W.

Hint 4: Words 1 and 4 contain an H.

Hint 5: Only word 3 has a repeated letter.

Hint 6: No words contain double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: B

Word 2: A

Word 3: C

Word 4: T

Word 5: V

Word 6: A

Word 7: B

Word 8: I

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: perform (a task) carelessly or poorly.

Word 2: to appear (of a problem, opportunity, or situation).

Word 3: a line on the surface of something that has split without breaking.

Word 4: a woody projection on a plant's stem or another part with a sharp point.

Word 5: a liquid or solid diffused or suspended in the air.

Word 6: provide reasons or evidence to support an idea, action, or theory, usually in order to persuade others.

Word 7: strength as opposed to intelligence.

as opposed intelligence. Word 8: an arm of the sea, a lake, or a river.

Octordle Today #359 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #359 for January 18th, 2023

Word 1: BOTCH

Word 2: AROSE

Word 3: CRACK

Word 4: THORN

Word 5: VAPOR

Word 6: ARGUE

Word 7: BRAWN

Word 8: INLET

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

