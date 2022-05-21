31-Year-Old Woman Stabbed on Passenger Train

A man has been arrested after he stabbed his wife 3 times with a knife in a fit of jealousy in full view of shocked train passengers.

Police said the 31-year-old woman suffered non-fatal three deep stab wounds on her back and neck.

Pol Lt Nisachon Sawasdeechai, deputy investigation chief at Sikhiu, said the attack happened about 5 pm on the Bangkok to Surin passenger train approaching Lat Bua Khao railway station.

Police and rescue workers were called to the train and found Ms. Ratchanok Yimsa-ngob, 31, lying on a passenger seat with three stab wounds to her neck and back.

Although conscious, she seemed to be struggling. She was given first aid before being transported to Sikhiu Hospital.

Mr. Arun Parito, the victim’s husband, was detained by the passenger train staff shortly after the attack and handed over to the police.

The police lieutenant said Mr. Arun and Ms. Ratchanok had decided to go live with her grandmother in the Chakkarat district of Nakhon Ratchasima. They boarded the train at Sab Muang station in Pak Chong.

A vehicle was waiting at Jira station to take them to the grandmother’s house in this province.

During the journey, an argument erupted between the couple disagreement. Mr. Arun allegedly accused his wife was romantically involved with another man.

His anger intensified during the argument.

According to witnesses, he stabbed her twice in the back and once in the neck with a knife from her bag. The shocked passengers watched as she fell to the carriage floor, bleeding.

Train personnel managed to detain the man and hold him in their custody. Later, the police took him to the police station in Sikhiu for questioning and legal action.

A worker on the passenger train said the woman was critically wounded, with the knife left in her neck. She was transferred from Sikhiu Hospital to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital to remove the knife that was still lodged in her neck.

Mr. Arun was taken to the Sikhiu police station. Police said he would be charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He is due to appear in criminal court on Monday.