Cops Face Charges After YouTube Video of Head Stomping Goes Viral

Police officers are facing an internal investigation, and criminal charges after a video of the beating teenagers surfaced on YouTube and Facebook.

The Youtube video of a police officer kicking two handcuffed teenagers, stomping on their heads, and beating them with a belt, went viral.

The police officers have been transferred to inactive posts pending a fact-finding investigation.

The incident occurred on April 30 but only came to light when the video surfaced on Facebook on Friday.

Pol Maj Gen Chomchawin Prathananon, chief of Nakhon Pathom police, and Sam Phran district police chief Pol Col Songwut Charoenwithayadet expressed regret over the incident.

A video of the incident appeared on Youtube and on the Facebook page Yak Dang Chat Diew Jadhai Return Part 3.

According to the YouTube video, the three teenagers traveling on a motorcycle had attempted to seek help from the two police officers. This was after rival teenagers chased them with plans to attack.

The three were immediately ordered to remove their shirts; they were then handcuffed and ordered to lay on the ground. Then, one police officer stomped on the head of one of the teens and then proceeded to kick and beat them with a belt.

The treatment they received was not humane. It was humiliating,” the poster wrote.

The incident happened on April 30 in front of Pruksa Ville 44 housing estate on Boromratchonnanee Road in Sam Phran.

The YouTube and Facebook video indicated that the three teenagers traveled to visit their girlfriends in Nakhon Pathom. They allegedly encountered a gang of teenagers who attacked them along the way.

In response, they sped off until they saw a police patrol pickup truck on the other side of the road. They sought assistance and explained what had happened. In response, the officers said they had to raise their arms, sit down, and take off their shirts for a search.

One of the teens was found to have a gun. One officer then used his foot to stomp on the heads of two of the young men. All three were handcuffed.

The officers then called for more backup.

The teens were taken in the pickup to the Sam Phran station in Nakhon Pathom for further questioning and legal action. They were charged with illegal possession of a firearm and carrying it in public without a license.

After the video showing the incident went viral, the officers’ actions drew widespread criticism on Youtube and Facebook.

According to Pol Major Gen Chamchawin, investigators will question the accused officers, and if their actions exceed their authority, charges will be filed against them.

Investigators will also question the parties who were injured.

An officer who was responsible for the incident expressed regret for the incident and admitted that he did not take proper care of his subordinates. This resulted in the assault on the teenagers and the police force’s reputation.