Donald Trump Pays $110,000 Fine But Must Do More To Lift Contempt Order, NY AG’s Says

(CTN News) – Former President Donald Trump paid a $110,000 fine as part of contempt of court order against him, the New York attorney general’s office said Friday.

Donald Trump has until Friday to fulfill all of the requirements to have the contempt order purged. A fine of $10,000 per day could be reinstated if he does not do so.

CNBC’s request for comment from Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, went unanswered.

New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that Donald Trump had failed to comply with a subpoena for documents as part of a civil investigation, and a Manhattan Supreme Court judge ruled that Trump was in contempt last month.

The attorney general’s office is investigating allegations that the Trump Organization manipulated the values of different properties in order to obtain financial benefits when applying for loans, obtaining insurance policies, and paying taxes.

Donald Trump was required to pay Engoron $10,000 per day for as long as he failed to comply with the subpoena. According to the judge, if certain conditions are met by Friday, he will lift the contempt order.

Several of those conditions were met by Donald Trump, a spokesperson for James’ office said. Trump paid the office $110,000 on Thursday, and a digital forensics company completed a required review of his files the same day, according to the spokesperson.

However, as of 12:15 pm ET on Friday, the former president’s lawyers hadn’t completed a third condition: providing more details about their search for documents sought by the investigators.

Trump was fined $10,000 a day on April 25. Trump’s lawyers on May 6 provided Engoron with 66 pages of documents detailing their efforts to locate the records requested by James’ office.