Former University Of Arizona Student Arrested After Professor Killed In On-Campus Shooting

(CTN News) – A former student of the University of Arizona has been arrested after he is accused of shooting and killing a professor who works at the university, according to police.

The shooting, which was reported to the police at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, began when a person entered an on-University of Arizona campus building and shot Thomas Meixner, the department head of the school’s hydrology and atmospheric sciences department.

As a result of his injuries, Meixner was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

By 5:10 p.m., officers from the University of ArizonaDepartment of Public Safety had apprehended Murad Dervish, the school said in a statement.

The school’s president, Robert Robbins, issued a statement in which he stated that this incident was a shock to the community, and it was a tragedy. There are no words to undo this loss, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am especially saddened for the family members, colleagues and students of Tom, who have lost their beloved teacher.