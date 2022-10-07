Connect with us

Former University Of Arizona Student Arrested After Professor Killed In On-Campus Shooting
(CTN News) – A former student of the University of Arizona has been arrested after he is accused of shooting and killing a professor who works at the university, according to police.

The shooting, which was reported to the police at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, began when a person entered an on-University of Arizona campus building and shot Thomas Meixner, the department head of the school’s hydrology and atmospheric sciences department.

As a result of his injuries, Meixner was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

By 5:10 p.m., officers from the University of ArizonaDepartment of Public Safety had apprehended Murad Dervish, the school said in a statement.

The school’s president, Robert Robbins, issued a statement in which he stated that this incident was a shock to the community, and it was a tragedy. There are no words to undo this loss, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am especially saddened for the family members, colleagues and students of Tom, who have lost their beloved teacher.

According to UA Police Chief Paula Balafas, UA police were notified before the shooting that a former student had entered a building on campus that they had been forbidden from entering, according to UA police sources.

Despite the fact that police were escorting the person out of the building, only a few minutes later, officers received another call that there had been a shooting in the building, according to Tuscon.com.

As stated in a statement issued by the school, all in-person classes on the Tucson campus were canceled for the remainder of the day and all nonessential faculty, staff, and students were asked to either leave the University of Arizona campus or go to their dormitories.

“This is a tremendously tragic event,” said Balafas, describing what happened as a terrible loss. In our hearts, we are so saddened to hear what happened to the professor’s family, friends, and colleagues, and we are just heartbroken for them.”

