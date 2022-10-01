San Francisco Dedicates Street to Thai Man Murdered in 2021

The city of San Francisco will dedicate a street to be named in honour of an 84-year-old Thai man who died in a vicious attack in January of 2021.

The attack horrified Asian Americans, who have seen a spike in physical and verbal abuse since the start of the pandemic.

There will be a celebration in the afternoon honouring Mr. Vicha Ratanapakdee, dedicating a little street in a neighbourhood, “Vicha Ratanapakdee Way.” It is anticipated that hundreds of people will attend.

Monthanus Ratanapakdee, Vicha’s daughter, and Korean-born actor Daniel Dae Kim will speak at the dedication.

When Antoine Watson, who was 19 then, allegedly charged Vicha Ratanapakdee while he was out for his routine morning stroll in January 2021, knocking him to the ground, according to the authorities.

Two days later, Mr. Ratanapakdee passed away without ever regaining consciousness.

His passing represents the nationwide effort to eradicate prejudice against Asian Americans.

Prejudice against Asian Americans has been for a while, but it became more severe after the coronavirus first surfaced in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.

Antoine Watson is presently in prison awaiting his murder trial.

San Francisco reports a major rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

According to preliminary statistics given by the San Francisco police department, the Mayor expressed concern over the rise in recorded hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders last year, up an astounding 567 percent from the previous year.

Mayor London Breed promised to continue to support the neighbourhood and expressed her suspicion that the true numbers are likely far higher because many are hesitant to contact the police.

60 victims were reported initially, up from nine in 2020. One man allegedly targeted half of the victims from the previous year. Officials did not release the man’s name; however, it seemed like they were referring to a man charged with damaging at least 20 businesses.

From March 2020 through September 2021, the Stop AAPI Hate organization, based at San Francisco State University, monitored more than 10,000 acts of hatred.

Seniors were afraid to leave their homes due to video clips of Asian Americans being attacked and robbed on public streets in San Francisco and other cities.

Michelle Go, a previous San Francisco Bay Area resident, was killed in New York City after being pushed in front of a subway by a troubled guy.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are nevertheless alarmed even though local authorities said there is no evidence the individual was motivated by racial prejudice.

Bill Scott, the chief of police in San Francisco, claimed that they have added more languages to the crime tip line and are now providing safety advice.

However, he also agreed that judges and the criminal justice system’s prosecution are also a part of the criminal justice system.

Statistics do not give the complete picture because not all instances are reported. Additionally, prosecutors cannot add hate crime charges without the claimed attacker declaring hostility clearly.

Source: The Associated Press