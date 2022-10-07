Survivor Recounts Mass Shooting at Daycare Centre in Thailand, 37 Dead, Including 20 Children

A teacher who survived Thursday’s mass shooting at a child development centre in eastern Thailand by a former police officer described how the shooter’s empty magazine allowed them to escape.

The instructor related how Panya Khamrab began shooting as soon as he arrived at the centre in tambon Uthai Sawan in the district of Na Klang in Lamphu Province.

The disgraced former police corporal reportedly fired four to five rounds at teachers having lunch in front of the facility before entering the building.

She said they begged for their lives before the shooter and could only escape when his magazine ran dry. The instructor joined a colleague in a nearby room, which they locked before exiting through a window.

Unfortunately, according to the teacher, children between the ages of two and four were sleeping in multiple rooms, and the staff could not protect all of them.

The center’s acting director, Nanthicha Punchum, described terrifying scenes as the attacker entered the building.

“Some staff were eating lunch outside the nursery when the attacker parked his car and opened fire, killing four of them,” she told the Bangkok Post.

“The assailant kicked the door with his leg before entering and slashed the children’s heads with a knife.”

A video taken after the shooting revealed distraught parents weeping in a shelter outside the centre, a single-story, garden-surrounded yellow building.

The death toll at 37, with over 20 shooting victims being young children.

A police investigation revealed that a background check on the shooter revealed that he had a history of drug addiction and a violent temper.

According to reports, fellow officers avoided him and had several instances of subordination, including assaulting a police officer who attempted to discipline him.

There were also reports of him discharging his weapon while intoxicated, threatening a bank manager with his gun, and shooting a civilian’s dog, an incident that required mediation by another officer.

According to 31-year-old witness Paweena Purichan, the assailant was well-known in the area as a drug addict.

Under Thailand’s Crime Victims Compensation Act, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, the families of those killed in the shooting will each receive 30,000 baht for their deaths, 20,000 baht for funeral expenses, up to 30,000 baht for loss of nurturing, and 30,000 baht for other damages, for a total of 110,000 baht.

Medical assistance of up to 40,000 baht, physical and mental rehabilitation of up to 20,000 baht and compensation for lost wages and other related damages of up to 30,000 baht will be provided to those injured in the spree.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a former candidate for governor of Bangkok from the opposition Move Forward Party, referenced the 2020 shooting spree involving a soldier in Nakhon Ratchasima in a tweet he published on Thursday.

Mr. Wiroj wrote that the failure to effectively address mental health issues in police and military ranks had put all Thai citizens at risk from those entrusted with firearms.

UNICEF Condemns shooting in Thailand

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has issued a statement condemning Thursday’s mass shooting in Thailand.

UNICEF stated that it is “devastated” and “stunned” by the attack and condemns all forms of violence against children.

The statement reads, “No child should be the target or witness of violence anywhere, at any time.” Early childhood development facilities, schools, and all other learning spaces must be safe havens for young children to learn, play, and develop during their formative years.

Out of respect for the family’s grief, UNICEF also extended condolences to the victims’ families and urged the public and the media to refrain from sharing photos related to the attack.

Using the Thai hashtag “Mass Shooting in Nong Bua Lam Phu,” numerous Thais took to social media to condemn the attack and express their condolences to the victims’ families.

World leaders have also expressed their shock at the attack.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted, “I am appalled to hear about this morning’s horrific events in Thailand. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and the first responders. The United Kingdom stands with the Thai people during this tragic time.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted, “It’s impossible to comprehend the heartbreak of this horrific news from Thailand. All Australians send their love and condolences.”

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Tanee Sangrat, tweeted, “My deep condolences to the families of the young victims of the shooting in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, north-eastern Thailand. Such an unusual and saddening incident in our country.”

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt posted a message on his Facebook and Twitter: “Losing your children is the harshest tragedy for all parents. I would like to offer my condolences to all victims’ families, and I would like to encourage everyone to get through this horrific tragedy”.