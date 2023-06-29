UK’s Largest Water Supplier, Thames Water, Faces Crisis and Potential State Ownership

(CTN News) – Thames Water, the largest water supplier in the UK, is facing a critical situation as it buckles under substantial debt. The British government has held emergency talks regarding the company’s fate, expressing readiness for any outcome, including temporary state ownership.

Thames Water, responsible for supplying approximately 27% of the British population, has assured that it has strong liquidity and is working with shareholders to raise the £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in fresh equity it needs to continue operations.

The government has engaged in discussions with the regulator Ofwat to address the situation. Water minister Rebecca Pow emphasized that regardless of the company’s financial situation, the government will take action to ensure a continuous water supply for customers.

The Implications for Customers and Water Supply

Plans are being considered to place Thames Water into a “special administration regime,” effectively resulting in state ownership, similar to the government’s intervention in the energy supply sector in 2021.

Thames Water’s financial predicament adds to the political challenges faced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government regarding water companies in England and Wales.

The public has expressed concerns over sewage discharge into rivers and seas and rising bills, leading to scrutiny of the Conservative Party’s privatization of the sector in 1989.

Clean water campaign groups have accused water companies of neglecting infrastructure investments. Paying dividends to investors and substantial salaries and bonuses to water industry executives has further fueled public anger.

The opposition Labour Party has criticized the government’s handling of the situation, emphasizing that the public should not bear the consequences of Conservative failure.

Thames Water’s major shareholders include Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, the UK’s Universities Superannuation Scheme, and China Investment Corp.

The company is actively working to secure the additional funds required to support its turnaround efforts. However, the pressure on the company is evident in its distressed debts, with one bond maturing in 2026 now trading in the distressed territory.

CEO Resignation and New Leadership at Thames Water

The mounting challenges faced by Thames Water have led to the resignation of Chief Executive Sarah Bentley, who was replaced by co-chief executives Alastair Cochran and Cathryn Ross. Ross, a former Ofwat boss, has been with Thames Water since 2021. Restructuring specialists Alix Partners are advising the business during this critical period.

The issue of sewage discharges by water companies has become a significant concern, with frequent incidents reported. Campaigners argue that sewage is being released more frequently than necessary.

In 2022, water companies in England discharged raw sewage into rivers and the sea 301,091 times, averaging 825 occurrences daily, according to data from the Environment Agency.

The implications of Thames Water’s crisis extend beyond the company itself, as water-related issues are expected to feature prominently in the upcoming general election, anticipated to occur next year.

Severn Trent, Pennon Group, and United Utilities listed water operators in Britain, are considered better capitalized than Thames Water. Nevertheless, the situation calls for a heightened regulatory environment in the industry.

Thames Water stated in its annual report that it had not paid dividends to its shareholders in the past five years. However, the previous owner Macquarie of Australia, received dividends totaling £1.6 billion over the decade from 2006 to 2016, as reported by the Financial Times.

In light of the current crisis, the British government is grappling with the need to address the immediate challenges faced by Thames Water while also considering the long-term implications for the water industry. The government’s priority is to ensure that the company’s financial instability does not impact customers.

The situation surrounding Thames Water has highlighted the need for stronger regulatory measures and increased investment in water infrastructure. The government and Ofwat are working towards developing a credible plan to turn the business around and secure a sustainable future for the company.

The potential collapse of Thames Water has further intensified public discontent and raised questions about the privatization of essential services.

As the government navigates through this crisis, it faces mounting pressure to take decisive action and hold water companies accountable for their environmental impact, customer service, and financial practices.

The resignation of CEO Sarah Bentley marks a significant leadership change within Thames Water. Alastair Cochran, the Chief Finance Officer, and Cathryn Ross, a former Ofwat boss, have stepped in as co-chief executives to guide the company through this critical period. Their experience and expertise will be crucial in addressing the challenges and implementing necessary reforms.

Thames Water’s debts have become a pressing concern, with bond distress reflecting the severity of the financial situation.

The company faces the repayment of £1 billion of debt by the end of 2024, in addition to other outstanding loans. Restructuring specialists Alix Partners have been enlisted to provide guidance and support during the company’s restructuring efforts.

The issue of sewage discharges by water companies has further exacerbated the public’s dissatisfaction. Frequent releases of raw sewage into rivers and seas have sparked environmental concerns and highlighted the need for improved infrastructure and more responsible practices within the water industry.

Water-related issues are expected to play a significant role in the upcoming general election. The public’s demand for clean water, environmental protection, and transparency in the water sector is likely to shape political agendas and influence voters’ decisions.