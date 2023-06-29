How Much Can Rupee Recover Against US Dollar after IMF Deal?

(CTN News) – Pakistan’s efforts to revive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program have rekindled hopes for economic stability.

After meeting several demands of the lender and making amendments to the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, the nation is desperate to unlock funds before the June 30 deadline for the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreement, initially reached in 2019, expires and pushes Pakistan towards a sovereign default.

Rupee’s Historic Low: Potential Recovery with IMF Deal Revival

The revival of the IMF deal is seen as a crucial step toward economic stability for Pakistan. Additionally, the country’s currency, the rupee, has experienced a historic drop during the outgoing year, plunging 28% to 286 against the US dollar as of June 27, 2023, compared to 204.8 on June 30, 2022.

Malik Bostan, the president of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), has expressed optimism that the rupee could recover significantly if the IMF deal is successfully revived. In a video message to the media, Bostan predicted that the rupee could strengthen to 270 against the dollar.

Nathan Porter, the IMF’s Mission Chief to Pakistan, has confirmed that discussions with Pakistani authorities are underway, aiming to quickly reach an agreement on financial support from the IMF.

Porter acknowledged the decisive measures Pakistani authorities took to align policies with the economic reform program in a statement on Tuesday.

Having hoped to receive the IMF’s decision on the program within a day or two, Pakistan is eagerly awaiting the outcome. The revival of the IMF program is anticipated to bring much-needed economic stability to the country and help address the ongoing economic turmoil.

