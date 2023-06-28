Midwest and Northeast US Battle Worst Air Quality Amid Canadian Wildfires

(CTN News) – In recent weeks, the East Coast of the United States experienced hazy, orange skies and hazardous air quality due to wildfire smoke from fires burning in Canada.

Now, the Midwest, particularly Chicago and Detroit, has been grappling with the worst air quality in the world. This article provides an overview of the air quality conditions, the causes of the poor air quality, safety precautions, and updates on the wildfires in Canada.

Air Quality Conditions in Affected Regions:

Cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Minneapolis, experienced unhealthy or unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups.

According to IQAir’s Air Quality Index, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Detroit ranked among the top ten cities with the worst air quality globally.

Other cities on the list included Dubai, Jakarta, and Delhi. Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources issued an advisory for the state, while the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy declared a statewide day of action due to hazardous air quality.

Causes of Poor Air Quality:

The deteriorating air quality in Chicago and Detroit can be attributed to the high levels of particulates in the air caused by Canadian wildfires. Wind patterns have played a significant role in directing the smoky air into various parts of the United States.

The Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the Lower Peninsula’s southern region, and other southern regions of Michigan have been significantly affected.

Low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes has also contributed to the spread of smoke through northern Michigan, southern Wisconsin, and Chicago. A north wind is expected to push the smoke further south into Indiana and Kentucky.

Safety Precautions:

Experts recommend avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and staying indoors as much as possible when air quality levels are unsafe.

Using air purifiers can help improve indoor air quality, and wearing N95 masks is advisable when venturing outside. In anticipation of worsening air quality, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the distribution of free masks to New Yorkers.

Improvements in Air Quality:

While the smoky air and haze are expected to persist in the region on Tuesday and overnight, the situation should gradually improve.

Wind patterns, including those off Lake Michigan, will help push the smoke in a southwest direction, leading to a thinning trend and diminished coverage by Wednesday.

Status of Canadian Wildfires:

As of Monday, Canada was experiencing 492 active wildfires, with 259 of them considered out of control. This year’s wildfire season in Canada has been one of the most severe on record.

Smoke from the fires in Quebec has even reached parts of southwestern Europe, causing hazy skies. However, the air quality in Europe is generally fair since the particulates are higher in the atmosphere.

Conclusion:

The Midwest and parts of the Northeastern United States, including Chicago, Detroit, and New York, are facing significant challenges due to the influx of wildfire smoke from Canada. The resulting poor air quality has led to health advisories and precautions to protect vulnerable populations. Efforts to mitigate the situation are underway, with improvements expected in the coming days.

The Canadian wildfires continue to pose a threat, and their far-reaching effects emphasize the need for international collaboration to address the global issue of wildfires and their impact on air quality.