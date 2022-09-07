New Traffic Fines in Thailand a Ticket to Corruption

In Parliament, a member from the Thai Civilized Party is gathering signatures to support a bill amending the Land Traffic Act and lowering the new traffic fines, which are too high and conducive to corruption.

The Land Traffic Act has been amended recently to increase fines for traffic violations across the nation. The steep new traffic fines were to take effect on Sept 5 but have since been put on hold for three months.

Mr. Mongkolkit Suksintharanon criticized the increased fines as excessive. A fine for exceeding the speed limit has increased from 500 baht to 4,000 baht; a fine for violating traffic lights has increased from 500 baht to 4,000 baht; and the fine for not wearing a motorcycle safety helmet has increased from 400 baht to 2,000 baht.

Fines collected would be shared among local governments, the central government, and traffic police and used to pay informants for information leading to traffic violations.

He said he had not believed Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha would do such a “horrendous thing” before the Constitution Court suspended him as prime minister. This was an oppressive act, he said.

In his opinion, the steep fines are an endorsement of corruption. He agrees with the points deductions and suspensions of driving licenses, but not with the steep traffic fines.

I believe most opposition MPs oppose the government’s amendment,” he said.

In order to help the people, I will seek signatures from up to 20 MPs in order to propose a bill to amend the Land Traffic Act to reduce the fines to no more than minimum wage.

There would be no sharing money from the traffic fines, but points would still be deducted he said.

Source: Bangkok Post