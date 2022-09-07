Connect with us

News Regional News

New Traffic Fines in Thailand a Ticket to Corruption
Advertisement

Crime News

US$5.4 Million in Assets Seized from Cryptocurrency CEO

News

Fire In Hemet Grown Nearly 3,000 Acres, The Extent of Damages Becoming Clear

News

Herb Kohler, Heir To The Faucet Fortune, Dies At 83 Years Old

Crime News

Eliza Fletcher: Police Confirm Abducted Teacher's Body Was Found

News

Police in Thailand Delay Enforcement of Traffic Fines for 3 Months

News

Labor Day Hours At Costco In 2022: What You Need To Know

News

Man Scams Bt150,000 a Month in Begging Racket

News Regional News

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Behind High School

News

Herb Kohler, Owner Of Whistling Straits, Blackwolf Run, Dies At 83

News

Student Loan Bt200 Billion Forgiveness Plan Debated in Thailand

News News Asia

WhatsApp Bans 2.39 Million Users in India

Crime News

Woman Steals $428,000 Using Banking App of Stolen Smartphone

News

Bed Bath & Beyond Executive 58 Gustavo Arnal ID Served As A Traffic Junction In New York City:

News

Thailand Sees a Rise in Illegal Guns Being Sold Online in 2022

Chiang Rai News News

Monks Working Out in Chiang Rai Spark Anger on Social Media

Chiang Rai News News

Top Cop in Chiang Rai Transferred After 325 Teens Caught in Night Club Raid

News Northern Thailand

Speeding Pickup Crashes into Motorcycle, 4 Dead, 1 Injured

News

India Launches New Aircraft Carrier As it Celebrates 75 Years of Independence

Chiang Rai News News

Pha Muang Task Force Seizes 2.2 Million Meth Pills in Chiang Rai

News

New Traffic Fines in Thailand a Ticket to Corruption

Avatar of Bangkok Post

Published

57 mins ago

on

New Traffic Fines in Thailand a Ticket to Corruption

In Parliament, a member from the Thai Civilized Party is gathering signatures to support a bill amending the Land Traffic Act and lowering the new traffic fines, which are too high and conducive to corruption.

The Land Traffic Act has been amended recently to increase fines for traffic violations across the nation. The steep new traffic fines were to take effect on Sept 5 but have since been put on hold for three months.

Mr. Mongkolkit Suksintharanon criticized the increased fines as excessive. A fine for exceeding the speed limit has increased from 500 baht to 4,000 baht; a fine for violating traffic lights has increased from 500 baht to 4,000 baht; and the fine for not wearing a motorcycle safety helmet has increased from 400 baht to 2,000 baht.

Fines collected would be shared among local governments, the central government, and traffic police and used to pay informants for information leading to traffic violations.

He said he had not believed Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha would do such a “horrendous thing” before the Constitution Court suspended him as prime minister. This was an oppressive act, he said.

traffic fines thailand

In his opinion, the steep fines are an endorsement of corruption. He agrees with the points deductions and suspensions of driving licenses, but not with the steep traffic fines.

I believe most opposition MPs oppose the government’s amendment,” he said.

In order to help the people, I will seek signatures from up to 20 MPs in order to propose a bill to amend the Land Traffic Act to reduce the fines to no more than minimum wage.

There would be no sharing money from the traffic fines, but points would still be deducted he said.

Source: Bangkok Post
Related Topics:
Continue Reading