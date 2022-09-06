Connect with us

Police in Thailand Delay Enforcement of Traffic Fines for 3 Months
Police in Thailand Delay Enforcement of Traffic Fines for 3 Months

Published

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Police Delay Enforcement of New Traffic Fines for 3 Months

The Royal Thai Police say it will push back the enforcement of new traffic fines for three months, citing more time being needed to publicize the new fine rates.

Pol Gen Preecha Charoensaha­yanon, deputy director of the Traffic Operations Centre of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), revealed that the amended Land Traffic Act was endorsed yesterday, but before enforcement begins teams of officers will embark on a public awareness campaign.

“The new amended traffic law carries fines of up to 4,000 baht for running a red light or violating the speed limit but, during this transition period, officers will issue tickets of no more than 500 baht along with a warning that subsequent fines will be much steeper,” said Pol Gen Preecha.

The new penalties will usher in traffic fines of between 1,000 and 4,000 baht for driving at speeds exceeding the legal limit, jumping red lights at intersections and failing to stop at a pedestrian crossing, added Pol Gen Preecha.

Motorists convicted of drunk driving will face a jail term of up to one year and/or a fine of 5,000 to 20,000 baht. If they repeat the offence within two years, they will face a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of 50,000 to 100,000 baht.

“Records of those convicted for drunk driving before Sept 5 will not be applicable to the new fine rates. The new regulations will only be imposed upon crimes and violations committed from Sept 5 onward,” added Pol Gen Preecha.

He also said that the fine rate will double for repeat offenders. Moreover, officers will issue tickets via the Police Ticket Management (PTM) database which determines fine rates controlled by RTP, endorsing the same fine rates nationwide.

Source: Bangkok Post

