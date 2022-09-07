Connect with us

News

3 High School Student Gunned Down in Krabi, Thailand
Advertisement

News Regional News

New Traffic Fines in Thailand a Ticket to Corruption

Crime News

US$5.4 Million in Assets Seized from Cryptocurrency CEO

News

Fire In Hemet Grown Nearly 3,000 Acres, The Extent of Damages Becoming Clear

News

Herb Kohler, Heir To The Faucet Fortune, Dies At 83 Years Old

Crime News

Eliza Fletcher: Police Confirm Abducted Teacher's Body Was Found

News

Police in Thailand Delay Enforcement of Traffic Fines for 3 Months

News

Labor Day Hours At Costco In 2022: What You Need To Know

News

Man Scams Bt150,000 a Month in Begging Racket

News Regional News

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Behind High School

News

Herb Kohler, Owner Of Whistling Straits, Blackwolf Run, Dies At 83

News

Student Loan Bt200 Billion Forgiveness Plan Debated in Thailand

News News Asia

WhatsApp Bans 2.39 Million Users in India

Crime News

Woman Steals $428,000 Using Banking App of Stolen Smartphone

News

Bed Bath & Beyond Executive 58 Gustavo Arnal ID Served As A Traffic Junction In New York City:

News

Thailand Sees a Rise in Illegal Guns Being Sold Online in 2022

Chiang Rai News News

Monks Working Out in Chiang Rai Spark Anger on Social Media

Chiang Rai News News

Top Cop in Chiang Rai Transferred After 325 Teens Caught in Night Club Raid

News Northern Thailand

Speeding Pickup Crashes into Motorcycle, 4 Dead, 1 Injured

News

India Launches New Aircraft Carrier As it Celebrates 75 Years of Independence

News

3 High School Student Gunned Down in Krabi, Thailand

Avatar of CTN News

Published

15 seconds ago

on

3 High School Student Gunned Down in Krabi, Thailand

Three high school students were gunned down in cold blood and their motorcycle set on fire after a crash with a BMW sedan in Southern Thailand’s Krabi province.

Krabi police later arrested a 42-year-old man after surrounding a car tire shop where the vehicle was located. The front windshield on the driver’s side was completely shattered.

According to Krabi police, earlier on Tuesday, rescue workers were informed of a multiple fatal shooting on the Khao Phanom-Thung Yai Road in Krabi about 1.30am.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and found 3 teenagers ( a boy and two girls) lying dead in the roadside grass with gunshot wounds. There was a burned motorcycle on the road.

3 High School Student Gunned Down in Krabi, Thailand

The dead boy’s name was Nonthaphan, and the girls’ names were Natnicha and Phanthira. The three students were 18 years old, and Mathayom Suksa 6 students at a high school located in Krabi.

Two schoolgirls were shot in the back and Nonthaphan in the face. The surnames of the victims were withheld.

Police inquiries led investigators to a tire shop in Krabi around 7.20am.

The police called out to the shophouse owner, later identified as Theerasak Boonruang, 42, to speak with them. No one responded. A request was made to Mr Theerasak’s parents for assistance.

The door was partially opened about an hour later by Mr Theerasak. In an attempt to escape from the police, he fled towards a side door, carrying a handgun. When he saw his father standing near police, he dropped his gun and was then taken into custody.

krabi shooting

A shotgun was found in the house, and bullet casings from .357 bullets were scattered throughout the house, which was riddled with bullet holes.

During questioning, Mr Theerasak gave contradictory statements, police said.

According to reports, he admitted he had taken two methamphetamine pills on Monday night and drove his car home alone from his wife’s house in Tambon Khao Din.

During the trip, his car was involved in an accident with a motorcycle. Getting out of the car, he fired shots at the three people on the bike with a shotgun. According to police, he claimed not to know them.

According to him, the motorbike caught fire during the crash and he denies setting it ablaze. The police said Mr Theerasak was being held without bail for legal action.

According to police, the slain students left Phanthira’s home in tambon Phru Tiew around midnight on a motorcycle to sleep at Natnicha’s home in tambon Khao Phanom.

Later, people driving along the road saw the motorcycle burning and stopped to investigate. The students were found dead by the side of the road.

Source: Bangkok Post
Related Topics:
Continue Reading