3 High School Student Gunned Down in Krabi, Thailand

Three high school students were gunned down in cold blood and their motorcycle set on fire after a crash with a BMW sedan in Southern Thailand’s Krabi province.

Krabi police later arrested a 42-year-old man after surrounding a car tire shop where the vehicle was located. The front windshield on the driver’s side was completely shattered.

According to Krabi police, earlier on Tuesday, rescue workers were informed of a multiple fatal shooting on the Khao Phanom-Thung Yai Road in Krabi about 1.30am.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and found 3 teenagers ( a boy and two girls) lying dead in the roadside grass with gunshot wounds. There was a burned motorcycle on the road.

The dead boy’s name was Nonthaphan, and the girls’ names were Natnicha and Phanthira. The three students were 18 years old, and Mathayom Suksa 6 students at a high school located in Krabi.

Two schoolgirls were shot in the back and Nonthaphan in the face. The surnames of the victims were withheld.

Police inquiries led investigators to a tire shop in Krabi around 7.20am.

The police called out to the shophouse owner, later identified as Theerasak Boonruang, 42, to speak with them. No one responded. A request was made to Mr Theerasak’s parents for assistance.

The door was partially opened about an hour later by Mr Theerasak. In an attempt to escape from the police, he fled towards a side door, carrying a handgun. When he saw his father standing near police, he dropped his gun and was then taken into custody.

A shotgun was found in the house, and bullet casings from .357 bullets were scattered throughout the house, which was riddled with bullet holes.

During questioning, Mr Theerasak gave contradictory statements, police said.

According to reports, he admitted he had taken two methamphetamine pills on Monday night and drove his car home alone from his wife’s house in Tambon Khao Din.

During the trip, his car was involved in an accident with a motorcycle. Getting out of the car, he fired shots at the three people on the bike with a shotgun. According to police, he claimed not to know them.

According to him, the motorbike caught fire during the crash and he denies setting it ablaze. The police said Mr Theerasak was being held without bail for legal action.

According to police, the slain students left Phanthira’s home in tambon Phru Tiew around midnight on a motorcycle to sleep at Natnicha’s home in tambon Khao Phanom.

Later, people driving along the road saw the motorcycle burning and stopped to investigate. The students were found dead by the side of the road.

Source: Bangkok Post