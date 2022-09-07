Connect with us

Crime News

US$5.4 Million in Assets Seized from Cryptocurrency CEO
Advertisement

Crime News

Eliza Fletcher: Police Confirm Abducted Teacher's Body Was Found

Crime News

Woman Steals $428,000 Using Banking App of Stolen Smartphone

Crime News

Victims Offer Reward for Whereabouts of US$55 Million Forex Scammer

Crime

Drug Runners Abandon 40,000 Meth Pills After Their Crashing Toyota Sedan

Crime News

Police Officer Shot While Trying to Arrest 6 Drug Traffickers

Crime News

Couple from China Busted Shipping 4.19kg of Heroin from Thailand

Crime News

Drunk Woman, 25, BITES Off and SWALLOWS Part of Tourist’s Ear in Pattaya, Thailand

Crime

Arkansas Police Video Sparks Investigation Into Case. We Know The Following:

Crime News

Police Smash Drug Trafficking Ring, 5 Gang Members Arrested

Crime News

Man Nabbed Trying to Smuggle 17 Wild Animals to India

Crime News

Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Crime News

Taxi Driver Gets 13 Years for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Crime News

Police Find 2 Foreigners Buried in Shallow Grave

Crime News

Court Indict 6 Suspects in the Death of TV Actress

Crime News

Thailand's Red Bull Heir Escapes 2017 Drug Charges

Crime News

Drug Syndicates Using Thailand's Postal Service for Distribution

Crime News

41-Year-Old Australian Man Arrested in Bangkok for Murder

Crime News

Hunter Moore, 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet,' Where Are You? The Revenge Porn King and Convicted Criminal

Crime

Buddhist Monk Arrested for Selling Guns Online

Crime

US$5.4 Million in Assets Seized from Cryptocurrency CEO

Avatar of Bangkok Post

Published

1 hour ago

on

Cryptocurrency CEO

The CEO of P Miner Cryptocurrency Group Co and his girlfriend, both wanted for public fraud, have had assets worth over Bt200 million ($5,460,000.00) seized by cyber police in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Arrest warrants were served on Mr. Kittikorn Inta, chief executive officer of P Miner Cryptocurrency Group Co, and his girlfriend Ms. Natthawadee Prompanya.

On Tuesday, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) announced that the couple’s assets had been seized for allegedly enticed people to join and invest in the firm’s cryptocurrency mining schemes, each of which offered a different amount of income, via Facebook and LINE.

Cryptocurrency CEO

In exchange for transferring their money to invest in these schemes, the victims receive investment contracts with details of their investments and dividends.

During the initial stage of investment, some dividends had been paid to the victims. However, in August, no dividends were paid, and the suspects became silent.

Cyber police then issued arrest warrants for the pair for colluding in public fraud, falsifying computer records and other offenses after the victims filed complaints.

On Tuesday, police raided the suspects’ homes in Chiang Mai and seized a Bentley Bentayga, a Lamborghini Huracan, a Ferrari Spider and a BMW.

Cryptocurrency CEO

They also seized Harley Davidson motorcycles. Over 200 million baht of valuables, including 117 bank account books and deposits totaling 112 million baht, were confiscated by the officers.

According to the Bangkok Post, 341 complaints have been filed with police with damage totaling 439 million baht ($11,875,000.00). Some other 500 victims have filed complaints with the Department of Special Investigation.

Source: Bangkok Post

Keywords: cryptocurrency news,top cryptocurrency,price cryptocurrency,cryptocurrency price today,cryptocurrency-market,how to buy cryptocurrency,the cryptocurrency market,cryptocurrency is

Cryptocurrency Giant Celsius Files for Bankruptcy

Cryptocurrency Giant Celsius Files for Bankruptcy
Related Topics:
Continue Reading