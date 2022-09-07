US$5.4 Million in Assets Seized from Cryptocurrency CEO

The CEO of P Miner Cryptocurrency Group Co and his girlfriend, both wanted for public fraud, have had assets worth over Bt200 million ($5,460,000.00) seized by cyber police in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Arrest warrants were served on Mr. Kittikorn Inta, chief executive officer of P Miner Cryptocurrency Group Co, and his girlfriend Ms. Natthawadee Prompanya.

On Tuesday, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) announced that the couple’s assets had been seized for allegedly enticed people to join and invest in the firm’s cryptocurrency mining schemes, each of which offered a different amount of income, via Facebook and LINE.

In exchange for transferring their money to invest in these schemes, the victims receive investment contracts with details of their investments and dividends.

During the initial stage of investment, some dividends had been paid to the victims. However, in August, no dividends were paid, and the suspects became silent.

Cyber police then issued arrest warrants for the pair for colluding in public fraud, falsifying computer records and other offenses after the victims filed complaints.

On Tuesday, police raided the suspects’ homes in Chiang Mai and seized a Bentley Bentayga, a Lamborghini Huracan, a Ferrari Spider and a BMW.

They also seized Harley Davidson motorcycles. Over 200 million baht of valuables, including 117 bank account books and deposits totaling 112 million baht, were confiscated by the officers.

According to the Bangkok Post, 341 complaints have been filed with police with damage totaling 439 million baht ($11,875,000.00). Some other 500 victims have filed complaints with the Department of Special Investigation.

Source: Bangkok Post

