Tracy Police Found More than 1,100 Marijuana Plants in Two Search Warrants

(CTN News) – According to a news statement from the Tracy Police Department, police in Tracy raided two illegal marijuana grow operations on Thursday and discovered more than 1,000 marijuana plants.

TPD’s Special Investigations Unit looked into two distinct properties after receiving information from many people in the neighborhood that led them to believe they were home to large-scale indoor marijuana growing operations.

On Thursday, the police carried out the searches that had been authorized. Police do not currently think there is any connection between the two.

Police claim that 645 marijuana plants were discovered when the first search warrant was executed in the 1600 block of Treehaven Lane.

Following the search, Yueming Chen, 53, of San Francisco, was detained and lodged in the county prison.

The 2700 block of Marshall Court received the second search warrant, and there, according to the police, 549 marijuana plants were discovered.

Following the search, 53-year-old David Vlquoc Truong, also of San Francisco, was detained and lodged in the county jail.

The community is asked to call Tracy CrimeStoppers at 209-831-4847 or the non-emergency number at 209-831-6550 if they have any information regarding an unlawful grow business. To text using TPD, you may send TIPDPD to the number 274637.

Related CTN News:

As Cannabis Legalization Expands, Young Kids Are Getting Sick From Edibles