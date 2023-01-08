Connect with us

News

Tracy Police Found More than 1,100 Marijuana Plants in Two Search Warrants
Advertisement

News

Vivo Launches V25 5G And V25e

News

A four-Meter Wave Capsized a Tugboat Off Pha Ngan, All Crew Rescued

News

Thailand Introduces New COVID-19 Entry Requirements as China’s Borders Reopen

News

Thai Education Visa: Everything you need to know

News

China Reopens Borders in Final Farewell to Zero-COVID

News

Kevin McCarthy Elected US House Speaker After 15 Ballots

News

Thailand to Welcome the First Group Of Chinese Tourists on Monday

News

China foreign-Exchange Reserves Expand in December 2022

News News Asia

China Cracks Down on Weibo Critics Over COVID-19 Policies

News Crime

Briton, 70 Gunned Down in Pattaya for Honking his Horn

News Tourism

Thailand Officially Requires Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination for Entry

News

Capture Of Chapo's Son 'Ovidio Guzman' In Mexico Results In At Least 29 Deaths

News

Prince Harry's Claim That He Killed 25 Afghans Draws Anger And Concern

News

6-Year-Old Boy Shoots Teacher In Virginia Classroom: Police

News

Kevin McCarthy Scores Big For US House Speakership, But Still Falls Short

Health News

U.S. Approves Alzheimer's Drug That Slows The Disease Significantly

News

New York Court Convicts Italian Man Of Stealing Unpublished Books

News

Mexican Officials Arrest Son Of Infamous Drug Lord 'El Chapo'

News

French Montana Video Shoot In Florida Ends In Multiple Shootings

News

Tracy Police Found More than 1,100 Marijuana Plants in Two Search Warrants

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tracy Police Found More than 1,100 Marijuana Plants in Two Search Warrants

(CTN News) – According to a news statement from the Tracy Police Department, police in Tracy raided two illegal marijuana grow operations on Thursday and discovered more than 1,000 marijuana plants.

TPD’s Special Investigations Unit looked into two distinct properties after receiving information from many people in the neighborhood that led them to believe they were home to large-scale indoor marijuana growing operations.

On Thursday, the police carried out the searches that had been authorized. Police do not currently think there is any connection between the two.

Police claim that 645 marijuana plants were discovered when the first search warrant was executed in the 1600 block of Treehaven Lane.

Following the search, Yueming Chen, 53, of San Francisco, was detained and lodged in the county prison.

The 2700 block of Marshall Court received the second search warrant, and there, according to the police, 549 marijuana plants were discovered.

Following the search, 53-year-old David Vlquoc Truong, also of San Francisco, was detained and lodged in the county jail.

The community is asked to call Tracy CrimeStoppers at 209-831-4847 or the non-emergency number at 209-831-6550 if they have any information regarding an unlawful grow business. To text using TPD, you may send TIPDPD to the number 274637.

Related CTN News:

As Cannabis Legalization Expands, Young Kids Are Getting Sick From Edibles

U.S. FDA Weighs Regulating Cannabis Compound CBD in Food, Supplements

Where to Buy Cannabis in Pattaya
Related Topics:
Continue Reading