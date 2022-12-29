Where to Buy Cannabis in Pattaya

CTN News – Pattaya has recently been a favorite resort for cannabis fans. Pattaya has become a cannabis tourist destination due to its relaxed restrictions, offering a variety of cannabis-related activities, products, and services.

Pattaya has something for everyone, whether you want to relax with a joint, enjoy an edible, or learn about the science behind cannabis. So, if you’re ready to learn about and experience Pattaya’s cannabis culture, keep reading!

Cannabalize

Cannabalize is a premier cannabis store dedicated to providing people with the greatest quality organic, locally-grown cannabis to support their health and wellness.

Cannabalize offers a wide range of cannabis goods, including premium flowers. You’re also in good hands; the trained team will assist you in finding the best cannabis products for your unique health needs.

Cannabalize is also a friendly and peaceful space because of its stunning furnishings and comfortable seating. Did we mention that when purchasing cannabis, customers will receive free coffee?

Customers can also enjoy a pool table and a PlayStation 5. The good news keeps coming: the shop is constructing a rooftop bar and lounge space!

Opening Hours: Daily 11 am – 1 am

Address: 394/109 3rd Road, Moo. 9, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya, Chonburi 20150

Click Here to Google Maps

Call: 096 090 5295

MedLab Dispensary @House of Benedict Pattaya

Medlab, located at House of Benedict Pattaya Na Jomtien, is the top destination for cannabis products and experiences. Medlab provides something for everyone: a selected collection of the greatest quality cannabis flowers from top producers, world-class customer service, and convenient online buying and delivery.

Whether a medical patient or a recreational user, Medlab’s professional staff is here to assist customers in finding the best product for their needs and expert advice on selecting the correct product. Medlab offers a variety of products for the ultimate cannabis experience.

Medlab Dispensary is your one-stop shop for all things cannabis. Customers may choose the appropriate cannabis product for their needs with a large range of high-quality products and rapid, discreet delivery.

Medlab offers it all: a stimulating Sativa to get you through the day or a tranquil India to help you sleep. Medlab allows customers to shop for cannabis products from the comfort and privacy of their own homes.

Opening Hours: 11 am – 9 pm

Address: House of Benedict Pattaya, 91, 10 Moo 1, Tambon Na Chom Thian, Sattahip District, Chon Buri 20250

Click Here to Google Maps

Website: www.medlabdispensary.com

Shop: https://www.medlabdispensary.com/pattayashop

Call /WhatsApp: 096 731 0850

Ganjahub

Do you want to have the ultimate ganja experience in Jomtien Beach? Don’t look much further than Ganjahub! The business will open in September 2022 and is located in the Rompho market’s entertainment area.

It is also the area’s largest ganja lounge bar and dispensary and is fully legal. The Dutch proprietors have a lengthy history of working in the Dutch cannabis sector and brought all of their knowledge and experience to Ganjahub.

Ganjahub firmly supports small and medium-sized local producers and locally cultivated marijuana, and the menu features roughly 16 strains with a 50/50 split between imports and local weed.

Local producers make small batches of high-quality cannabis solely supplied to Ganjahub. Therefore, the local exotics are not available elsewhere!

The strains are priced per gram at 450-650 baht, with weekly specials and 5g reductions. There is also a large assortment of edibles, deadly prerolled joints, bongs, and pipes.

Opening Hours: 10 am – 12 am

Address: Rom Pho Market, Jomtien, 75/268, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, 20150

Click Here to Google Map

Website: https://ganjahub.asia/

Call: 064 434 3494

Line | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

World Wide Weed

World Wide Weed Cannabis Dispensary provides dependable quality cannabis products with over 20 farm direct strains. WWW opened its doors on July 9, 2022, as a source of economical international and local strain variations of cannabis that are safe, effective, and clean.

Jason, the founder of WWW, is also the owner of Green Elephant International Co., Ltd., a cannabis company. Since 2019, he has been actively involved in the cultivation, product innovation, and procurement of THC and CBD goods in Thailand, including the FDA-approved flagship product CBD Aloe.

WWW examines each strain separately for quality, potency, and marketability to simplify the selection process for end users. For businesses or cannabis enthusiasts looking to add expert insight to their goods, the dispensary is also an authorized distributor of PurplPro THC/CBD analysis equipment.

So, at WWW, you’ll find high-quality medical cannabis from Thailand’s premier growers and a selection of carefully picked items by their Master Bud-tender! All things are packed and supplied by local legislation and standards. Not from Pattaya?

You can order the merchandise online via their website (www.worldwideweedthailand.com) or their Line account (@worldwideweed). Please contact the Line’s Official Account for express deliveries. WWW Cannabis Dispensary Shop is located beneath the Yensabai Condotel home, with plenty of parking in front and a café on the premises.

Google Maps can help you find World Wide Weed or Yensabai Condotel.

Opening hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Address: 504, Pattaya Sai 2 Soi 17, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Click Here to Google Maps

Phone: 094 947 1708

Line Official: @worldwideweed

Instagram: @worldwideweedthailand

Facebook: World Wide Weed Thai

The Budtender – Ganja Dispensary

The Budtender – Ganja Dispensary is the premier destination for those seeking a fun and inviting atmosphere. The friendly budtenders treat everyone like family, and the selection of cannabis, THC, CBD Oil (full spectrum), CBD Flowers, and High-quality flowers (over 30+ strains available) is second to none.

Visitors can spend time in the lounge playing games, enjoying a coffee, and then head out to the party scene at Walking Street at night. The top-shelf quality flowers from top cannabis companies in Thailand and the Club’s local qualified growers offer the most reasonable prices and strain range Pattaya offers.

Everyone is welcome to join the community, relax, and let the party begin at the Budtender Club! The Budtender offers customers an easy and convenient way to order their products online. You can order your favorite products with just a few clicks through their Line Official, Facebook, or Instagram accounts.

The Budtender offers local delivery through Lineman, making getting the products you need even easier.

Address: 594/14, South Pattaya Road, Tambon Nong Prue, Chang Wat, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Click Here To Google Maps

Opening hours: 12:00-00:00

IG: @thebudtender_pty

Line Official: @budtender.pty

Call: 092 420 4466

https://www.facebook.com/BudtenderPTY

Cannabeach

Cannabeach is the ideal site to get marijuana, with amazing prices, a large assortment, and various accessories. It is open from 1 to 10 PM and is located approximately 100 meters from the central festival on Pattaya Second Road, next to the Isuzu showroom, between soi 7 and 8.

Furthermore, the experienced and pleasant staff is always happy to answer any questions and assist customers in finding the ideal product for their needs. So stop by Cannabeach for all your cannabis requirements and take advantage of the finest rates and assortment in town.

Opening Hours: Daily 1 pm – 10 pm

Address: 216/6, Pattaya Sai 2 Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Click Here To Google Maps

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084060474138

Call: 065 354 49 62

Bongsai Express

Visiting Bongsai Express in Pattaya is like a trip to a cannabis wonderland! It’s a small, family-run medical cannabis dispensary that offers a variety of medical flowers, growth phase plants, plant cuttings, infused candies, pastries and more. Bongsai strives to bring balance to health and happiness through its cannabis strains.

They hand-pick their strains and test them rigorously to ensure the best user experience, consistent terpene profiles, and accurate phenotypes. Looking to the future, Bongsai hopes to contribute to the growth and development of a healthy medical cannabis culture both in Thailand and worldwide.

Drop by the first full-service dispensary in Pattaya and discover a cannabis experience like no other! With a selection that’s sure to please everyone, no matter their experience level, this dispensary will have something to suit all tastes.

Opening Hours: 12 pm – 9 pm / 10 am – 7 pm (Closed on Fridays)

Address 1: Bongsai Shop, 236, Siam Country club, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Address 2: Bongsai Express, 249/18, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Click Here To Google Maps

Add Line: https://line.me/ti/p/4wXT6OdKOf

Call: 0829490420

If you‘re looking for quality cannabis in Pattaya, Thailand, these are some of the best places to shop. They offer a wide variety of local and imported strains at very reasonable prices.

Their staff are helpful and knowledgeable, so you can be sure you‘ll get good advice when making your purchase.

Source: Thethaiger