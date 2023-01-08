Thailand Introduces New COVID-19 Entry Requirements as China’s Borders Reopen

(CTN News) – Thailand is preparing for more visitors after China reopened its border on Sunday by requiring foreign passengers to provide evidence they are completely immunized against COVID before traveling to Thailand.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), beginning early on Monday, all international arrivals would need to provide proof of vaccination or a letter attesting to their recovery from COVID within six months.

What are the restrictions imposed by Thailand?

Travelers who are not immunized must have a medical certificate stating their reason for not being immunized.

The CAAT said that airlines would verify documentation before passengers board and published a list of doses needed for different COVID-19 vaccine kinds on its website.

According to CAAT, the new policy will be in place until the end of January.

Thai eliminated the vaccine requirement last October, but it has been reinstated as China reopens its border due to loosening its zero-COVID policy.

According to government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, the first commercial flight from China to Thailand, Xiamen Airlines flight MF833, will arrive in Bangkok on Monday carrying 286 people from Xiamen.

The Health Ministry said that foreigners entering Thailand from a nation where a positive reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result is required for entrance must provide evidence of health insurance covering COVID-19 treatment.

Passengers traveling through Thailand on a transit visa or with a Thai passport are exempt from the new entrance criteria.