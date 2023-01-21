Connect with us

Thailand's PM Meets With The Italian Ambassador
(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – Government House, Thai Khu Fah Building, and H.E. On the occasion of his appointment, Mr. Paolo Dionisi, the Republic of Italy’s ambassador to Thailand, made a courtesy visit to Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Anucha Burapachaisri, the acting government spokesperson and deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, provided the following summary of the meeting:

The prime minister congratulated Italy’s first female prime minister, H.E. Ms. Giorgia Meloni, and welcomed the Italian ambassador to Thailand.

Since Thailand and Italy established diplomatic ties 155 years ago, there is still room for additional cooperation in many areas, particularly in the economy, trade, investment, infrastructure, education, food and agriculture, science, space exploration, and clean technology.

The Prime Minister added that the Ambassador would get support from the Thai government throughout his stay in Thailand.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Italian Ambassador to Thailand and conveyed his congratulations to the first female Prime Minister of Italy, H.E. Ms. Giorgia Meloni.

The Italian ambassador thanked Thailand for having him as an ambassador and praised the friendly ties and close cooperation between the two nations.

He pledged to carry out ongoing missions and collaboration to strengthen bilateral ties and position Thailand and Italy as entry points into each other’s regions.

The ambassador also praised the Bangkok goals on BCG, which the Thai government had presented at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Summit.

And he reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to encouraging trade and investment cooperation between the two regions within the framework of the Bangkok goals on BCG.

The parties also discussed other topics of collaboration:

The Italian ambassador highlighted Thailand’s potential for more inward foreign investment, particularly in the Eastern Economic Corridor, when it came to economic, trade, and investment cooperation (EEC).

/ GETTY IMAGE

Businessmen from Italy have shown a desire to invest in the nation’s motorcycle manufacturing industry.

In March 2023, the Board of Investment of Thailand will collaborate with other organizations to conduct a roadshow of the Thai business sector in Europe (BOI).

Both parties were satisfied with the close academic collaboration between the Italian and Thai counterparts of the Command and General Staff College and the training programs provided to the Royal Thai Police regarding security cooperation.

Additionally, the Prime Minister commended Italy for sending a delegation to last year’s Defense & Security 2022 conference in Thailand.

The Ambassador of Italy stated Italy’s willingness to offer scholarships to Thai students to improve their abilities for future careers.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of educational development and capacity enhancement for instructors and students.

The Prime Minister supported the research, technology, and infrastructure collaboration between Thailand’s GISTDA and the Italian Space Agency.

As well as the collaboration on medical technology between Thailand’s Center of Excellence for Life Sciences (TCELS) and its Italian counterpart.

H.E. Mr. Paolo Dionisi, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his assumption of duty.

He also anticipated Italy would consider increasing investment in S-Curve industries inside the EEC framework.

Regarding regional cooperation, the Prime Minister praised Italy’s vision for creating Italy’s Contribution to the EU Strategy for the Indo-Pacific and approved the country’s position on sustainable development and climate change issues.

The contribution of Thailand and Italy to regional economic cooperation and the outcome of the Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) negotiations satisfied the ambassador.

The prime minister intended for the momentum between Thailand and the EU to continue on the foundation of mutual respect and confidence.

The Italian prime minister, who indicated she would visit Thailand as soon as possible, was also expressed to the Prime Minister by the Ambassador.

