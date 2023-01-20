Connect with us

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Taiwan Island's Executive Body 'Su Tseng-chang' Declares Resignation en masse

(CTN NEWS) – TAIPEI –  Su Tseng-chang, the head of Taiwan‘s executive body, indicated on Thursday that his team would retire collectively, subject to Tsai Ing-consent, wen’s according to Taiwanese media agencies.

Su made the declaration after the regional assembly adjourned for the winter break and passed the general budget for fiscal 2023.

After the budget was approved, he met with Tsai and again offered his resignation after a previous offer had been declined.

According to the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Su was a staunch supporter of “Taiwan independence” and was added to a list of people subject to sanctions by the Chinese mainland in August 2022.

Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang speaks at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s annual congress in Taipei, Taiwan, July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

READ ALSO: China’s Cyberspace Authorities Standardize Law Enforcement; 420 Apps Blocked In 2022

After the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost the 2022 municipal “elections” in Taiwan, there were increasing calls for the administrative affairs agency to be reorganized on the island.

Su’s resignation sparked a struggle for control among DPP officials and impacted the party’s standing in the 2024 regional “election.”

The regional executive body’s spokesperson, Lo Ping-cheng, stated differently that Su and his staff would formally resign once Tsai has confirmed their replacements.

