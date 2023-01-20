China’s Cyberspace Authorities Standardize Law Enforcement; 420 Apps Blocked In 2022

(CTN NEWS) – Based on combining punishment and teaching, the Chinese cyberspace authorities continued to step up and standardize online law enforcement last year.

During this time, 8,608 websites and platforms were investigated, with 6,767 receiving warnings and 420 apps being shut down.

According to the notice made on Thursday by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), 512 of the 8,608 websites and platforms received fines, while 621 had their ability to operate or update halted.

Additionally, the CAC cooperated with telecom regulators to revoke the registration or license of 25,233 illicit websites, and it gave pertinent data to judicial bodies.

The CAC started a special effort in 2021 called “Operation Qinglang” to improve the Chinese internet ecosystem.

Internet rumors, confusing information about Mobile Cloud & Network Services (MCNS), disarray in online livestreaming and short films, hazards for children online, and algorithm misuse were the main targets of the cyberspace authorities in 2022.

For instance, the cyberspace authorities forced several e-shops on the online marketplace Taobao to make corrections after they published and distributed information that was against the law and rules.

Taobao was penalized in addition to receiving penalties, suspensions, and other measures.

There were issues with Sina Weibo and WeChat, so the cyberspace authorities met with the two firms’ top executives and gave them instructions to fix the issues or face a fine.

On platforms and websites like Tencent, Sina, Douyin, Baidu, and NetEase, there was also pornographic content, violent content, vulgar information, and other difficulties, which were also handled by the law.

Separately, the cyberspace authorities have increased legal action in data security, cybersecurity, and privacy. Major infractions of the law and rules were also severely punished.

Didi Global, a major Chinese ride-hailing company, received administrative punishment for violating the Network Security Law, Data Security Law, and Personal Information Protection Law.

The cyberspace authorities also strictly enforced laws, regulations, and pertinent provisions, standardizing online law enforcement and enhancing the quality of case handling while ensuring that the facts of the cases were identified.

The evidence was sufficient, the application of laws was accurate, the procedures were legal, the punishment was accurate and appropriate, and the law enforcement was strict.

