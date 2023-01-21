Connect with us

News

Thai Cabinet Approves Construction Of “Nam Ki” Reservoir In Nan
Advertisement

News World News

Thailand's PM Meets With The Italian Ambassador

News Crime

Model and Husband Deny Involvement in Forex-3D Ponzi Scheme

News Asia News

North Korean Man Sentenced For Aiding Kim Jong Un's Regime

News Crime

Officials In Colorado Plead Not Guilty In Murder Of Elijah McClain

News

Thai AirAsia Prepares Its Staff For Resumption Of China Travel

News

Taylor Kinney Is Taking a Break From Chicago Fire

News

Police Ordain as Monks to Pray for the Recovery of Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha

News

King Charles Egg Attack: A Student in York has Pleaded Not Guilty to an Egg-Throwing Charge

News

Bangkok's New Train Station Welcomes A New Era Of Travel

News

Peruvian Police Use Tear Gas To Block Protesters

News World News

China And Australia Trade Ministers To Meet Via Video Conference For The 1st Time In 3 Years

News

Taiwan Executive Body 'Su Tseng-chang' Declares Resignation

News Asia News

China's Cyberspace Authorities Standardize Law Enforcement; 420 Apps Blocked In 2022

News Asia Covid-19 News

China Reports Spike In Critical COVID Cases During The Holiday Season

News

76-Year-Old Granny Attacked By Four Pit Bulls

News

2 Iranian-Born Swedes Receive Long-Term Sentences In Russian Spying Case

News Regional News

38 Million Gambling Links Found on Government Computers

News

DR Congo Boat Sinking: 145 People Are Feared Dead

News Asia Covid-19 News

Hong Kong Eliminates Quarantine Order For COVID-19 Patients

News

Thai Cabinet Approves Construction Of “Nam Ki” Reservoir In Nan

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Thai Cabinet Approves Construction Of “Nam Ki” Reservoir In Nan

(CTN NEWS) – According to deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, thai cabinet has given the go-ahead for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to move on with the construction of the “Nam Ki” reservoir in Nan province for a budget of 6.2 billion Baht.

A seven-year building period is anticipated (FY2024-2030).

The goal is to keep water in reserve for agriculture and domestic use during the dry season, reduce flooding during the rainy season, and serve as a fishery and tourism destination.

The “Nam Ki” reservoir has a total area of 1,733 rai 84 square wah and is located in the Nam Yao and Nam Suad National Reserved Forests in Moo 2 Wang Pha village, Pha Thong subdistrict, Tha Wang Pha district, Nan province.

The Royal Irrigation Department has been permitted to use the territory by the Committee on the National Reserved Forest, and an EIA study has already been prepared.

READ MORE:  Thai AirAsia Prepares Its Staff For Resumption Of China Travel 

The reservoir, named the Nam Khee, will be located in the Ban Wang Pha area of Pha Thong sub-district and will cover an area of 277 hectares within the Nam Yao National Forest Reserve and Nam Suat Forest.

The “Nam Ki” reservoir is a 52.31 million cubic meter embankment dam that is 81 meters high and 845 meters long.

The “Nam Ki” reservoir will create a new irrigational area of 35,558 rai that will cover Nan’s 8 subdistricts, namely Pha Thong, Pha Tor, Pa Kha, Saen Thong, Sri Phum, Rim, Tanchum, and Tha Wang Pha, and will benefit 6,305 households.

Additionally, a power plant and a pump turbine will be constructed to support hydropower production.

As a result, thai cabinet instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to coordinate with the Ministry of Energy, EGAT, and other relevant organizations to examine the viability of maximizing the project’s use of hydropower or solar electricity.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Thailand’s PM Meets With The Italian Ambassador

Model and Husband Deny Involvement in Forex-3D Ponzi Scheme

North Korean Man Sentenced For Aiding Kim Jong Un’s Regime
Related Topics:
Continue Reading