Thai Cabinet Approves Construction Of “Nam Ki” Reservoir In Nan

(CTN NEWS) – According to deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, thai cabinet has given the go-ahead for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to move on with the construction of the “Nam Ki” reservoir in Nan province for a budget of 6.2 billion Baht.

A seven-year building period is anticipated (FY2024-2030).

The goal is to keep water in reserve for agriculture and domestic use during the dry season, reduce flooding during the rainy season, and serve as a fishery and tourism destination.

The “Nam Ki” reservoir has a total area of 1,733 rai 84 square wah and is located in the Nam Yao and Nam Suad National Reserved Forests in Moo 2 Wang Pha village, Pha Thong subdistrict, Tha Wang Pha district, Nan province.

The Royal Irrigation Department has been permitted to use the territory by the Committee on the National Reserved Forest, and an EIA study has already been prepared.

The “Nam Ki” reservoir is a 52.31 million cubic meter embankment dam that is 81 meters high and 845 meters long.

The “Nam Ki” reservoir will create a new irrigational area of 35,558 rai that will cover Nan’s 8 subdistricts, namely Pha Thong, Pha Tor, Pa Kha, Saen Thong, Sri Phum, Rim, Tanchum, and Tha Wang Pha, and will benefit 6,305 households.

Additionally, a power plant and a pump turbine will be constructed to support hydropower production.

As a result, thai cabinet instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to coordinate with the Ministry of Energy, EGAT, and other relevant organizations to examine the viability of maximizing the project’s use of hydropower or solar electricity.

