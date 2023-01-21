Model and Husband Deny Involvement in Forex-3D Ponzi Scheme

A Singaporean man arrested on suspicion of being involved in the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme has denied all charges, as authorities move to charge his model wife for harboring a fugitive.

Daryl Cai Younghui, 32, told police investigators from the Department of Special Investigation that he would provide a written statement within 15 days.

Younghui, a member of the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme Apirak Kothi, was apprehended on Monday at the Phuket airport while waiting to board a flight to Singapore.

Mr. Apirak was arrested in January 2021 and is still being held over the Forex 3D Ponzi Scheme.

Last November, the Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Mr Younghui for his alleged participation in the Forex 3D Ponzi scheme, which caused an estimated 2.4 billion baht in financial damages.

The court granted DSI investigators’ request to detain him for 12 days for further questioning. His lawyer applied for bail, but the court denied it, citing Mr Younghui’s flight risk.

According to police, investigators filed a complaint against Mr. Younghui’s model wife, Sarah Casinghini, for harboring a fugitive.

Ms. Sarah Casinghini, an Italian-Thai model, was charged by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Thursday night.

She has denied any knowledge of the scheme.

Ms. Casinghini was charged with one count of harboring a fugitive, but the DSI will consider additional charges if more evidence relating to her possible involvement with the Ponzi scheme is discovered.

According to DSI police, officers at Bang Phlat Police Station reviewed the evidence provided by the DSI on Thursday before charging Ms. Casinghini, who will be required to attend further questioning soon.