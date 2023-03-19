Connect with us

News

Thailand PM Seeks Parliament Dissolution Ahead of the Election
Advertisement

News

UK Ends Covid Test Requirement for Travellers from China

News

Ecuador Earthquake Kills 12 And Damages a Wide Area

News Crime

Police Arrest 3 Chinese Gangsters for Kidnapping and Extortion

News News Asia World News

Police in Pakistan Storm Home of Imran Khan, 61 Arrested

Entertainment News

Google Search For “Lance Reddick Cause of Death” Hits 2 Million

News Northern Thailand

Foreigner Drinking Beer at Chiang Mai Temple Sparks Heated Debate

News

On Tuesday, Trump Says He'll Be Arrested In a New York Criminal Case

News Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister Gets Cold Welcome in Chiang Mai Province

News

US Pledges $171 Million in Aid for Venezuelans Impacted by Crisis

News Health

Scientists Produced Baby Mice From Two Guys For The 1st Time

News News Asia

China Push for Peace in Ukraine as Biden Screams War Crimes

News

Open-AI Launches GPT-4, an AI Bot Capable of Drug Discovery

News

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin Over War Crimes Against Ukrainian Children

News News Asia

Factories in China Exposed for Making Fake Thai Jasmine Rice

News

Japan, South Korea Decided To Restart Routine Meetings At Tokyo Summit

Covid-19 News

Chinese Wuhan Market Detected COVID-19 DNA In Raccoon Dogs

News Crime

Americans Paid Out $10.3 Billion In Online Scams In 2022

News Crime

Thailand Extradites American Wanted in $100 Million Fraud Case

News Northern Thailand

Police to Undergo Mental Health Screening After 27-Hour Siege

News

Thailand PM Seeks Parliament Dissolution Ahead of the Election

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Thailand PM Seeks Parliament Dissolution Ahead of the Election

(CTN News) – As the final week of his government’s four-year term approaches, Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced on Friday that he had written a proclamation to dismiss parliament before an election.

It would take the permission of Thailand’s monarch and publication in the country’s official gazette, the Royal Gazette, for the mandate to take effect. An election must be held within 45-60 days of the dissolution.

“I have made the decree; now we must wait. The Royal Gazette is where the official announcement will be made. “Reporters in Chiang Mai, in the country’s north, overheard Prayuth making this claim.

He responded, “We have to wait,” for an ETA.

Thailand’s election to continue Shinawatra family vs royalist military and old money conservatives’ power struggle

In a vicious, 18-year power struggle in Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy, the election will pit the rich Shinawatra family against parties backed by the royalist military and old-money conservatives.

Retired general Prayuth, who has been in power since orchestrating a coup against Yingluck Shinawatra’s administration in 2014, has announced that he will be running for president under the banner of the new United Thai Nation party.

In Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Yingluck’s niece and the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, he will face a formidable opponent.

For months now, polls have shown that 36-year-old Paetongtarn is more popular than Prayuth as a candidate to become the next prime minister of Thailand.

To prevent any political maneuvering against her party, she declared Friday that Pheu Thai would win by a landslide during a candidate introduction event.

Pheu Thai or its predecessors have won every election in the last two decades, but three of their regimes have been abruptly ended by judicial judgments or military takeovers.

I am confident that we will be able to create a government, and that is why we are personally campaigning for a landslide, Paetongtarn remarked.

Asked about the chance her opponents may try to keep her party from the ruling, she answered “of course, of course”.

Related CTN News:

High-Stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Could Impact Abortion Rights and State Politics

State Legislatures Battle Over Abortion Restrictions and Protections in 2023

US States Take Control Of The Abortion Debate With Funding Focus
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins