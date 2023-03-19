Connect with us

Thai Cabinet Approves 7.7bn Baht Project for Low-Income Families Affected by Rail Transit Expansion
(CTN News) – A 7.7 billion baht project to aid low-income households evicted from public property needed for rail transport expansion has received preliminary approval from the cabinet.

It has been reported that the cabinet has given preliminary approval to a 7.7 billion baht initiative that will aid 27,084 people over five years.

This is according to Deputy Government Spokesman Rachada Dhnadirek. This initiative will begin later this year and continue through 2027 to provide decent housing for these households in over 300 villages throughout 35 provinces.

Each household is to receive 80,000 baht for improvements and 250,000 baht for house loan

A representative for the State Railway of Thailand, the Thai Treasury Department, or private owners said that land owned by any entities would be used to construct houses or apartments.

Each family would receive 80,000 baht to put towards the purchase price of their new property and 80,000 baht to use as rent in the interim. As a bonus, they can apply for a 250,000 baht mortgage loan.

When these families sell their land out of state, Rachada said, the government will have more time to finish its railway projects.

She said that the project would do more than build homes; it would also create a network to help people in the area locate and get employment.

These areas will benefit from an improved standard of living since low-income workers will have easier access to essential housing welfare because of these improvements.

