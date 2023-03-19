Connect with us

UK Ends Covid Test Requirement for Travellers from China
(CTN News) – The government said on Friday that as of April 5th, Chinese visitors traveling to the United Kingdom would no longer be required to show proof of a negative Covid test. This condition had been in effect since early January.

The DHSC also announced the immediate end of coronavirus testing for passengers arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport from China as a voluntary measure.

As China saw an increase in viral infections after loosening rigorous controls, the UK was one of over a dozen countries implementing the regulations on Chinese travelers about two months ago.

The United States and other countries, including some in the European Union, were worried about the potential for spreading lethal new strains around the world.

Improved situation in China leads to removal of UK’s Covid travel regulations

The UK government announced on Friday that the situation in China has since improved.

China has boosted information sharing about testing, vaccination, and genome sequencing data, the DHSC stated in a statement, “offering greater openness on their domestic disease levels,” thus the measures have been lifted.

Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reports end of infection peak in all regions

The latest international genomics evidence suggests that Covid variations in China are consistent with those already circulating in the UK.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has also announced that the country has passed the outbreak’s peak, which the agency noted.

It was pointed out that the EU is reducing border procedures to monitor new varieties from China, per the end of this heightened surveillance.

