[WATCH] Live 3-inch Worm Found In Australian Woman’s Brain Defies Medical Expectations

(CTN NEWS) – In an unprecedented discovery, scientists have announced that a live 8cm (3in) worm was found within the brain of an Australian woman.

The remarkable “thread-like structure” was extracted from the patient’s compromised frontal lobe during a surgical procedure conducted in Canberra last year.

Surgeon Dr. Hari Priya Bandi, who performed the operation, remarked, “It was a completely unexpected finding. Everyone present was taken aback.”

The patient, a 64-year-old woman, had been experiencing a series of symptoms such as abdominal pain, persistent cough, and night sweats for several months. Over time, these symptoms progressed to include memory lapses and a sense of melancholy.

Following her admission to the hospital in late January 2021, a subsequent scan unveiled an “unusual abnormality located within the right frontal lobe of the brain.”

The definitive cause behind her condition, however, was only unveiled during a biopsy procedure carried out by Dr. Bandi in June 2022.

Medical professionals disclosed that the crimson-hued parasite could have inhabited her brain while alive for as long as two months.

The woman, residing in close proximity to a lake region in the southeastern part of New South Wales state, is currently on a successful path to recovery.

This remarkable case is thought to mark the world’s inaugural instance of larval infestation and maturation within the human brain.

The details of this extraordinary occurrence have been documented in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, which published the comprehensive report on the matter.

The neurosurgeon who made the startling discovery of the worm recounted how she encountered the unusual brain region that had exhibited anomalies in the scans.

“As soon as I began to touch that part of the brain, it felt peculiar. It was as if something was off,” shared Dr. Bandi.

“Upon closer inspection, I could sense an actual presence. Using tweezers, I carefully extracted it, and to my astonishment, I realized, ‘What on earth is this? It’s moving!'”

“The entire room was in shock. The worm we encountered was in active motion, remarkably lively, just outside the brain,” she described.

Dr. Bandi then conferred with her colleague, Sanjaya Senanayake, an expert in infectious diseases, seeking guidance on the appropriate course of action.

“The operating room was taken aback when the surgeon picked up an anomaly with forceps, only to discover it was a wriggling, living 8cm worm of pale red color,” recounted Dr. Senanayake.

“Beyond any visceral reaction, this represents an uncharted infection never previously documented in a human being.”

Researchers caution that this case emphasizes the heightened risk of diseases and infections transferring from animals to humans.

The Ophidascaris robertsi roundworm is prevalent among carpet pythons, non-venomous snakes commonly found throughout Australia.

Experts posit that the woman likely contracted the roundworm after handling a native grass called Warrigal greens, situated by a lake near her residence. This region is also inhabited by carpet pythons.

In a journal publication, Australian parasitology authority Mehrab Hossain proposed that the woman might have inadvertently become a “fortuitous host” after using foraged plants—contaminated by python excrement and parasite eggs—for culinary purposes.

“The penetration of the brain by Ophidascaris larvae has not been previously recorded,” Dr. Hossain wrote.

“The maturation of the third-stage larva within the human host is noteworthy, considering that earlier experimental studies did not demonstrate larval development in domesticated animals like sheep, dogs, and cats.”

Dr. Senanayake, also an associate professor of medicine at the Australian National University (ANU), emphasized the significance of this case as a warning.

According to the ANU team’s findings, the past three decades have introduced 30 novel infection types, with three-quarters being zoonotic—transmissible diseases leaping from animals to humans.

“It unequivocally demonstrates that as the human population expands, we encroach upon and intrude into animal habitats.

This is a recurrent issue; whether it’s the Nipah virus transitioning from wild bats to domesticated pigs and subsequently infecting humans, or a coronavirus like SARS or MERS, originating from bats and possibly via intermediate animals entering the human population.”

“Even as the impact of Covid gradually recedes, epidemiologists and governments must prioritize robust surveillance of infectious diseases,” he underscored.

