Dollar Plunges Following Jobs Data, Yen Briefly hits 10-Month low
Published

54 mins ago

on

(CTN News) – The U.S. dollar experienced a decline on Tuesday, reversing its earlier gains, as recent data revealed a drop in job openings for July. This decline in labor demand raised concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.

The dollar, which had been holding at its recent peak, faced downward pressure amidst uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s potential rate increases and global economic dynamics.

Data indicated a significant decrease in U.S. job openings, which fell by 338,000 to 8.827 million by the end of July. This marked the lowest level since March 2021.

Analysts attributed this decline to the delayed impact of higher policy rates, leading to a softer outlook for labor demand. Ben Jeffery from BMO Capital Markets noted that outright job openings continued to decrease due to the effects of elevated policy rates.

Dollar’s Performance and Economic Concerns:

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar showed a 0.11% decline, reaching 103.82. Despite reaching a recent high of 104.44, the dollar failed to maintain its momentum, staying below the June 1 peak. The resilience of the U.S. economy has raised worries about potential further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to counter inflation and maintain economic stability.

Market attention remained on key economic indicators. U.S. personal consumption expenditures and the upcoming August jobs report were anticipated to provide insights into the direction and strength of the U.S. economy.

Additionally, the data indicated that U.S. consumer confidence was below economists’ expectations, while home prices experienced a monthly rise in June but remained unchanged on an annual basis.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent comments emphasized the potential need for further rate hikes to manage persistent inflation. However, he emphasized a cautious approach in upcoming meetings.

Market projections suggested an 85% likelihood of the Fed maintaining interest rates the following month, but expectations of a rate hike by November increased to around 56%.

Dollar’s Performance Against Yen and Intervention Speculation:

The U.S. dollar briefly reached a 10-month high against the Japanese yen, reflecting expectations of a more hawkish Fed. Though slow, the Bank of Japan’s gradual shift away from loose monetary policy contributed to this trend.

The dollar reached 147.375 yen before slightly retreating to 146.365, down 0.12% for the day. Traders monitored the potential for Japanese intervention to bolster the yen, as witnessed in September of the previous year.

China’s Economic Concerns and Yuan’s Impact:

The dollar’s recent strength was also influenced by concerns over China’s weakening economy. Despite the Chinese central bank’s efforts to support the yuan, the potential risk of a liquidity trap in China contributed to a risk premium, boosting the dollar’s safe-haven status and liquidity appeal.

Anticipation surrounded Eurozone inflation data scheduled for Thursday, as it could impact the European Central Bank’s decision on rate hikes in its September meeting.

This decision, in turn, might shape the short-term trajectory of the euro. The currency had experienced a slight increase, reaching $1.0840 after touching a low of $1.07655 in the prior week.

 

Description

 

  

RIC

 

  

Last

 

  

U.S. Close
Previous
Session

 

  

Pct Change

 

  

YTD Pct
Change

 

  

High Bid

 

  

Low Bid

 
 

Dollar index

 

  

 

  

103.8200

 

  

103.9400

 

  

-0.11%

 

  

0.319%

 

  

+104.3600

 

  

+103.7500

 
 

Euro/Dollar

 

  

 

  

$1.0840

 

  

$1.0819

 

  

+0.20%

 

  

+1.17%

 

  

+$1.0851

 

  

+$1.0782

 
 

Dollar/Yen

 

  

 

  

146.3650

 

  

146.5350

 

  

-0.12%

 

  

+11.64%

 

  

+147.3700

 

  

+146.1750

 
 

Euro/Yen

 

  

 

  

158.67

 

  

158.51

 

  

+0.10%

 

  

+13.09%

 

  

+159.0500

 

  

+158.2500

 
 

Dollar/Swiss

 

  

 

  

0.8810

 

  

0.8840

 

  

-0.35%

 

  

-4.73%

 

  

+0.8858

 

  

+0.8805

 
 

Sterling/Dollar

 

  

 

  

$1.2609

 

  

$1.2599

 

  

+0.10%

 

  

+4.28%

 

  

+$1.2635

 

  

+$1.2563

 
 

Dollar/Canadian

 

  

 

  

1.3598

 

  

1.3599

 

  

+0.00%

 

  

+0.37%

 

  

+1.3637

 

  

+1.3588

 
 

Aussie/Dollar

 

  

 

  

$0.6450

 

  

$0.6430

 

  

+0.35%

 

  

-5.35%

 

  

+$0.6457

 

  

+$0.6401

 
 

Euro/Swiss

 

  

 

  

0.9548

 

  

0.9559

 

  

-0.12%

 

  

-3.51%

 

  

+0.9568

 

  

+0.9550

 
 

Euro/Sterling

 

  

 

  

0.8595

 

  

0.8583

 

  

+0.14%

 

  

-2.82%

 

  

+0.8597

 

  

+0.8566

 
 

NZ Dollar/Dollar

 

  

 

  

$0.5940

 

  

$0.5910

 

  

+0.57%

 

  

-6.40%

 

  

+$0.5945

 

  

+$0.5888

 
 

Dollar/Norway

 

  

 

  

10.6650

 

  

10.7160

 

  

-0.46%

 

  

+8.69%

 

  

+10.7390

 

  

+10.6650

 
 

Euro/Norway

 

  

 

  

11.5649

 

  

11.5932

 

  

-0.24%

 

  

+10.21%

 

  

+11.6070

 

  

+11.5498

 
 

Dollar/Sweden

 

  

 

  

10.9340

 

  

10.9780

 

  

-0.20%

 

  

+5.06%

 

  

+11.0261

 

  

+10.9211

 
 

Euro/Sweden

 

  

 

  

11.8535

 

  

11.8778

 

  

-0.20%

 

  

+6.31%

 

  

+11.9014

 

  

+11.8432

 

 
