Seacrest To Leave ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan,’ Consuelos To Take Over Kelly Ripa’s Show

(CTN News) – After six years as Kelly Ripa’s co-host on the ABC daytime talk show “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Ryan Seacrest will depart from the show.

As a result of Seacrest’s departure, Ripa will be joined by her husband, Mark Consuelos, as her new co-host and the show will be rebranded as “Live With Kelly and Mark.”

He announced his departure on Thursday’s episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” Kelly said: “Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and a highlight of my career.”

I will miss our mornings together. She has been an amazing partner, friend and confidant to me.

Additionally, I would like to thank Michael Gelman and the entire crew – we have made memories that will last a lifetime, met some of the most remarkable people and been given the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across the country.

The journey has been memorable, and now I am delighted Live With Kelly And Ryan to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

Since 2001, Ripa has hosted “Live,” first with Regis Philbin and later with Michael Strahan, as well as working with a rotating roster of guest hosts.

Initially signed on for a three-year contract, Seacrest has stayed on for the past six years as co-host.

“I am grateful to have spent the last six years with my dear friend of too many decades to count. I will miss starting my days with Ryan,” Ripa stated.

There is nothing like the energy, passion, and love of entertainment that Live With Kelly and Ryan possess.

The video above shows Seacrest and Ripa announcing his departure from the show.

This spring, Seacrest will exit “Live With Kelly and Ryan” to prepare for ABC’s “American Idol” live shows in Los Angeles. Seacrest hosts ABC’s “Dick Clark’s” New Year’s Eve special every year.

It is never easy to say goodbye, but “Live With Kelly and Ryan” executive producer Michael Gelman looks forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly in the future. Having been a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the “Live” family.

He is a special addition to the show, and we are confident that viewers will feel the same way.”

As of today, “Live With Kelly and Ryan” is the top-rated daytime talk show across all networks and syndicated programming, both in terms of total viewers and household ratings.

“Live” has been the most watched daytime talk show among women between the ages of 25 and 54 for 56 consecutive weeks.

