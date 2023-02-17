Connect with us

News

Seacrest To Leave 'Live With Kelly And Ryan,' Consuelos To Take Over Kelly Ripa's Show
Advertisement

News Asia News

Korea Times Launches An Indonesian Global Business Club

News

Gulf of Maine Recorded Its 2nd Warmest Year Ever In 2022

Ukraine War News

Russia Fired 36 Cruise Missiles At Ukraine, Killing 1

Cryptocurrency News

Bitcoin Reaches Its Highest Price Since August, Despite Regulators' Restrictions

News Asia News

Taliban Leaders Display Rare Public Division Over Bans

News News Asia

U.S. Response To Chinese Balloon Invasion Slammed By China

News Asia News

Seoul Reverses Gender Policy By Removing Women-Only Parking Spaces

News

Electrical fire Broke Out in Front of a Pattaya Massage Parlor, No injuries were Reported

News Chiang Rai News World News

17 Year-old Captain of Chiang Rai Wild Boars Football Team, Dies in UK

News Politics World News

Nicola Sturgeon, 52 First Minister for Scotland Quits

News Entertainment

Raquel Welch, Iconic Hollywood Starlet, Dead at the Age of 82

News

Teenage 2018 Thai Cave Rescue Duangpetch Promthep has Died Suddenly in the UK

News Asia News

North Korea's Kim's Daughter To Be Featured On New Stamps

Tourism News

Thailand's Tourists Required To Pay Tourist Fee Of Up To US$9

News Asia News

North Korean Food Shortage Seems To Be Getting Worse: S.Korea Reports

News

Thailand Ranks 10th In The Top 10 Asia Power Index 2023

News

Pattaya Introduces Free Condom Machine Named “Love Bang, Love Safe”

News

Lufthansa IT Outage Strands Thousands Of Passengers Worldwide

News

Scottish Leader Nicola Sturgeon Resigns After 8 Years

News

Seacrest To Leave ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan,’ Consuelos To Take Over Kelly Ripa’s Show

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Seacrest To Leave 'Live With Kelly And Ryan,' Consuelos To Take Over Kelly Ripa's Show

(CTN News) – After six years as Kelly Ripa’s co-host on the ABC daytime talk show “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Ryan Seacrest will depart from the show.

As a result of Seacrest’s departure, Ripa will be joined by her husband, Mark Consuelos, as her new co-host and the show will be rebranded as “Live With Kelly and Mark.”

He announced his departure on Thursday’s episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” Kelly said: “Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and a highlight of my career.”

I will miss our mornings together. She has been an amazing partner, friend and confidant to me.

Additionally, I would like to thank Michael Gelman and the entire crew – we have made memories that will last a lifetime, met some of the most remarkable people and been given the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across the country.

The journey has been memorable, and now I am delighted Live With Kelly And Ryan to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

Since 2001, Ripa has hosted “Live,” first with Regis Philbin and later with Michael Strahan, as well as working with a rotating roster of guest hosts.

Initially signed on for a three-year contract, Seacrest has stayed on for the past six years as co-host.

“I am grateful to have spent the last six years with my dear friend of too many decades to count. I will miss starting my days with Ryan,” Ripa stated.

There is nothing like the energy, passion, and love of entertainment that Live With Kelly and Ryan possess.

The video above shows Seacrest and Ripa announcing his departure from the show.

This spring, Seacrest will exit “Live With Kelly and Ryan” to prepare for ABC’s “American Idol” live shows in Los Angeles. Seacrest hosts ABC’s “Dick Clark’s” New Year’s Eve special every year.

It is never easy to say goodbye, but “Live With Kelly and Ryan” executive producer Michael Gelman looks forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly in the future. Having been a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the “Live” family.

He is a special addition to the show, and we are confident that viewers will feel the same way.”

As of today, “Live With Kelly and Ryan” is the top-rated daytime talk show across all networks and syndicated programming, both in terms of total viewers and household ratings.

“Live” has been the most watched daytime talk show among women between the ages of 25 and 54 for 56 consecutive weeks.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand’s Health Ministry Accuses Rural Doctor of Inciting Unrest on Facebook

17 Year-old Captain of Chiang Rai Wild Boars Football Team, Dies in UK

Nicola Sturgeon, 52 First Minister for Scotland Quits
Related Topics:
Continue Reading