Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Reveals His Condition Has Progressed With Frontotemporal Dementia

(CTN News) – According to his wife Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Last year, Heming Willis, 44, revealed that her husband’s aphasia diagnosis had worsened since the family revealed it.

First off, our family would like to thank everyone for their love, support, and wonderful stories since Bruce’s diagnosis,” Emma wrote. As a result, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father, and friend.

In spring 2022, we announced Bruce had aphasia, but now we know he has frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Although communication challenges are a symptom of Bruce Willis disease, I’m relieved to finally have a diagnosis.

He always wanted to use his voice to help others and raise awareness,” she said. He’d want to bring global attention and connect with others suffering from this disease if he could.

“Bruce Willis has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows do the same.” Emma concluded. I really appreciate seeing that sense of care echo back to him, as well as all of us. I’m so moved by the love you have all shown for our dear husband, father, and friend.

We’ll be able to help Bruce Willis live as full a life as possible if you keep being compassionate, understanding, and respectful.”

During March 2022, his family shared the news of his aphasia diagnosis on their Instagram feeds, writing, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, we wanted to let you know that Bruce Willis has been dealing with some health problems and recently has been diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities.”

“After much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from a career that means so much to him,” the caption said.

“This is a really challenging time,” they said, “and we appreciate all your love, compassion, and support.”

As a family, we’re working through this together, and we wanted to let his fans know how much he means to you and to him.

According to Bruce Willis, “Live it up,” and together we will do just that,” they concluded, signing the note from Emma, Mabel and Evelyn, along with Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis.

The Mayo Clinic states that aphasia is a condition that causes a person to lose their ability to communicate.

According to the group, it usually happens after a stroke or a head injury, but it can also happen gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes permanent damage.

It is common for people with aphasia to have short or incomplete sentences, speak in sentences that don’t make sense, substitute words or sounds, speak unrecognizable words, not understand other people’s conversations, or write sentences that don’t make sense, says the Mayo Clinic.

How is Bruce Willis health?

Sixty-seven-year-old Bruce Willis’ health issue was first disclosed in March 2022. Giving a health update on Hollywood star Bruce Willis, who suffers from a psychological condition called aphasia, his friend Sylvester Stallone said that the actor is going through a tough time.

