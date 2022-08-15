Connect with us

News

Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator And 'Road To Recovery Has Begun,' Agent Says
Advertisement

News

Thailand No.1 Country in the World For a Wellness Retreat

News

Cannabis in US is a ‘$100 Billion Opportunity: Tilray CEO Says

Health News

WHO Plans to Rename Monkeypox Over Stigmatization Concerns

Chiang Rai News News News Video

Mae Sai Chiang Rai Inundated by Flood Waters, 2,000 Homes Flooded

News

The Obon U-Turn Rush Reaches Its Peak In Three Years Without Movement Restrictions

News World News

Johnson & Johnson End Sale of Talc Powder Globally in 2023

News

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffett, dies at age 62

News Sports

Chicago Bears Defeat Chiefs In Preseason Opener

News Regional News

Highway Police Slammed for Leaving Body in Car Wreck for 12 Hours

Health News

A Polio Virus Was Detected in NYC's Sewage, Suggesting the Virus is Circulating

News

Tourist Wanted For illegal Fishing in Southern Marine Park

News World News

Author Salman Rushdie Brutally Attacked in New York

Chiang Rai News News

Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai

Crime News

Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Hollywood News News

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

News

Bangkok Gets 20 New Electric Buses Next Week

News

Salman Rushdie Was Attacked On Stage In New York During A Lecture

Health News

U-M Experts Discuss Monkeypox Symptoms & Spread

News

Laal Singh Chaddha Full HD Download in ibomma & Tamilrockers

News

Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator And ‘Road To Recovery Has Begun,’ Agent Says

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator And 'Road To Recovery Has Begun,' Agent Says

(CTN News) – Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed author stabbed repeatedly at a public appearance in New York state on Friday, 33 years after Iran’s then-supreme leader called for his death, is off a ventilator and his health is improving, his agent and friends said.

His agent, Andrew Wylie, told Reuters he is off the ventilator. The injuries are severe, but his condition is improving.”

Police say a 24-year-old man stabbed Salman Rushdie, 75, during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York about the United States as a haven for targeted artists.

Following the publication of his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses,” some Muslims view it as containing blasphemous passages.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for his death in 1989.

Reuters reported that Hadi Matar, the suspect in the stabbing, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault on Saturday.

Neither local nor federal authorities have provided any additional information on the investigation.

After the attack, Salman Rushdie was flown to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, for treatment.

In a previous health update, Wylie had said he would likely lose an eye, suffer nerve damage in his arm, and have liver wounds following hours of surgery.

On Sunday, Salman Rushdie’s son said that after getting off the ventilator, his father was able to say a few words.

Related CTN News:

SBP Introduces Commemorative Rs75 Note to Mark 75 Years Of Independence
Indian Stock Market King Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies at 62
Chinese Rocket Falls to Earth, NASA Says Beijing Did Not Share Information
Related Topics:
Continue Reading