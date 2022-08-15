Indian Stock Market King Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies at 62

(CTN News) – The business world lost a major player with the passing of billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Sunday morning.

At the age of 62, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the “Big Bull of Dalal Street” and the “King of Bull Market,” passed away.

According to reports, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was wheelchair-bound for a long time. At 6:45 am, he was brought to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960, in Mumbai, where his father worked as an income tax commissioner.

After graduating from Sydenham College, he enrolled at the Chartered Accountants Institute of India.

His estimated net worth (as of July 2022) was $5.5 billion, making him the 36th richest Indian.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd in addition to being an active stock market investor.

Latest Stock Portfolio of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Sr no Company Name Quarter No of Shares Current Price Percent Total 1 Bilcare Ltd Mar 2022 1997925.00 65.55 8.48 ₹130,564,398.75 2 Canara Bank Mar 2022 35597400.00 208.00 1.96 ₹7,423,837,770 3 Geojit Fincl Services Mar 2022 18037500.00 51.55 7.55 ₹ 909,991,875 4 Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Mar 2022 5020000.00 493.00 3.15 ₹ 2,504,729,000 5 Prozone Intu Property Mar 2022 3150000.00 21.35 2.06 ₹ 66,937,500 6 Indiabulls Real Estate Mar 2022 5000000.00 62.10 1.10 ₹ 318,750,000 7 Titan Company Ltd Mar 2022 44850970.00 2138.70 5.05 ₹95,442,864,160 8 Man InfraConstruction Mar 2022 4500000.00 80.30 1.21 ₹ 368,550,000 9 NCC Ltd Mar 2022 78333266.00 56.50 12.84 ₹4,457,162,835.4 10 Fortis Healthcare Ltd Mar 2022 31950000.00 252.75 4.23 ₹ 8,083,350,000

As a director of Prime Focus Ltd, Geojit Financial Services, Bilcare Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Provogue India Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Innovasynth Technologies Ltd, Mid Day Multimedia Ltd, Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd, Viceroy Hotels Ltd, and Tops Security Ltd.

