Business
Indian Stock Market King Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies at 62
(CTN News) – The business world lost a major player with the passing of billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Sunday morning.
At the age of 62, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the “Big Bull of Dalal Street” and the “King of Bull Market,” passed away.
According to reports, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was wheelchair-bound for a long time. At 6:45 am, he was brought to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960, in Mumbai, where his father worked as an income tax commissioner.
After graduating from Sydenham College, he enrolled at the Chartered Accountants Institute of India.
His estimated net worth (as of July 2022) was $5.5 billion, making him the 36th richest Indian.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd in addition to being an active stock market investor.
Latest Stock Portfolio of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
|Sr no
|Company Name
|Quarter
|No of Shares
|Current Price
|Percent
|Total
|1
|Bilcare Ltd
|Mar 2022
|1997925.00
|65.55
|8.48
|₹130,564,398.75
|2
|Canara Bank
|Mar 2022
|35597400.00
|208.00
|1.96
|₹7,423,837,770
|3
|Geojit Fincl Services
|Mar 2022
|18037500.00
|51.55
|7.55
|₹ 909,991,875
|4
|Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
|Mar 2022
|5020000.00
|493.00
|3.15
|₹ 2,504,729,000
|5
|Prozone Intu Property
|Mar 2022
|3150000.00
|21.35
|2.06
|₹ 66,937,500
|6
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|Mar 2022
|5000000.00
|62.10
|1.10
|₹ 318,750,000
|7
|Titan Company Ltd
|Mar 2022
|44850970.00
|2138.70
|5.05
|₹95,442,864,160
|8
|Man InfraConstruction
|Mar 2022
|4500000.00
|80.30
|1.21
|₹ 368,550,000
|9
|NCC Ltd
|Mar 2022
|78333266.00
|56.50
|12.84
|₹4,457,162,835.4
|10
|Fortis Healthcare Ltd
|Mar 2022
|31950000.00
|252.75
|4.23
|₹ 8,083,350,000
