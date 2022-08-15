Connect with us

Thailand No.1 Country in the World For a Wellness Retreat
Thailand No.1 Country in the World For a Wellness Retreat

Published

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Thailand No.1 Country in the World For a Wellness Retreat

(CTN News) – New research reveals Thailand to be the best wellness retreat destination in the world.

Our experts used TripAdvisor to research which countries have the best resort hotels, wellness, and spa activities, as well as the keywords in the reviews.

Thailand scored 9.5/10 as the best destination for a wellness retreat. Often referred to as the spa capital of Asia, Thailand is home to some of the most therapeutic and luxurious retreats in the world.

A wellness retreat score of 8.5/10 was recorded in Indonesia, and a wellness retreat score of 8.5/10 was also recorded in the Maldives.

There is a high percentage of wellness and spa activities in the Maldives, known for its tranquil, white-sand beaches and marine life.

The Top 10 Best Countries For a Welness Retreat

The Top 10 Best Countries For a Wellness Retreat

Additionally, the study examined countries with the highest-rated wellness activities.

Top 10 Countries With the Highest rated Wellnes Activites

Top 10 Countries With the Highest rated Wellness Activities

There are 29 spa and wellness activities in the Maldives, of which 88.73% are rated four stars or higher.

Thailand ranked second in this category with 2,673 wellness and spa activities.

When those activities are filtered to four-star ratings and higher, 73.03% remain. The top-rated activity was yoga and pilates from Ocean Sound.

1,482 of the 2,067 wellness and spa activities in Indonesia were rated 4 stars or higher, making up 71.70% of the total.

The US was the most popular destination for standard holidays. Out of 390 resort hotels across the states, 389 are four-star or higher, or 99.74%.

