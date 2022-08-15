Connect with us

News Asia

SBP Introduces Commemorative Rs75 Note to Mark 75 Years Of Independence
Advertisement

News Asia

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today August 14, 2022: Check Fatafat Result Online

News News Asia

TikTok Fishing Video in Thailand Lands Foreigner in Hot Water

News News Asia

Thailand Gives Deposed President of Sri Lanka Asylum for 90 Days

News News Asia

Cambodia to Deport Nigerian Man Who Imported Monkeypox

Health News Asia

India Confirms Asia's First Monkeypox Death In Kerala

News Asia

Chinese Rocket Falls to Earth, NASA Says Beijing Did Not Share Information

News Asia

Pakistan: 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Balochistan

Covid-19 News Asia

30 Indian Students Vaccinated With One Syringe COVID-19 In Madhya Pradesh

News News Asia

Myanmar Junta Condemn by World Leaders for Executions

News Asia

Fatima Tahir TikTok Star Leaked Video Goes Viral - Watch It Now!

News Asia

China Launches Second Space Station Module With Giant Rocket

News News Asia

China Executes Man Who Set Ex-Wife on Fire While Live Streaming

News News Asia

27-Year-Old Nigerian With Monkeypox Arrested in Cambodia

News News Asia

World's Oldest Giant Panda Dies at Age 35

News Asia Sports

China Will Host Asian Games In 2023 After COVID Postponement

News Asia

World Bank Authorizes $200m Loan To Promote Agricultural Growth In Pakistan

Business News Asia

Chinese Economy Is Now In Free Fall

News News Asia

China Locks Down Millions Over Zero Covid-19 Policy

News News Asia

US Secretary of State Blinken Meets With Thailand’s Prime Minister

News Asia

SBP Introduces Commemorative Rs75 Note to Mark 75 Years Of Independence

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

14 seconds ago

on

SBP Introduces Commemorative Rs75 Note to Mark 75 Years Of Independence

(CTN News) – For Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, a commemorative note of Rs75 was unveiled.

The State Bank of Pakistan revealed the new currency note’s design in a tweet.

The note bears the portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, and Allama Iqbal, unlike the other currency notes.

Among the portraits on the note are those of Quaid-i-Azam, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Iqbal, and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah. Markhor’s image on the reverse highlights our commitment to environmental sustainability,” the tweet said.

From September 30, 2022, the note will be available for public issuance.

Related CTN News:

Indian Stock Market King Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies at 62
Chinese Rocket Falls to Earth, NASA Says Beijing Did Not Share Information
China Will Host Asian Games In 2023 After COVID Postponement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading