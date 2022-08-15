SBP Introduces Commemorative Rs75 Note to Mark 75 Years Of Independence

(CTN News) – For Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, a commemorative note of Rs75 was unveiled.

The State Bank of Pakistan revealed the new currency note’s design in a tweet.

The note bears the portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, and Allama Iqbal, unlike the other currency notes.

1/2 #SBP unveils the design of Rs75 commemorative banknote being issued on 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. The note will be available for public issuance from 30th September 2022.

From September 30, 2022, the note will be available for public issuance.

