Connect with us

News World News

Author Salman Rushdie Brutally Attacked in New York
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News News

Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai

Crime News

Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Hollywood News News

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

News

Bangkok Gets 20 New Electric Buses Next Week

News

Salman Rushdie Was Attacked On Stage In New York During A Lecture

Health News

U-M Experts Discuss Monkeypox Symptoms & Spread

News

Laal Singh Chaddha Full HD Download in ibomma & Tamilrockers

Health News

Is Zoonotic Langya Virus Contagious? What Are Its Symptoms?

News

A 6-Year-Old Edmonton Oilers Fan Has Died Of Brain Cancer

News News Asia

TikTok Fishing Video in Thailand Lands Foreigner in Hot Water

News

Beto O'Rourke Drops The F-Bomb On A Heckler During A Campaign Stop In Texas

News

Hong Kong Seizes Heroin Hidden In Thai Boxing Equipment Sent From Thailand

News

Muslim Men Killed In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Are The Primary Suspects

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Warned Over 3 Days of Heavy Rains

News Regional News

Delivery Truck Crashes into 10 Vehicles During Police Chase

News News Asia

Thailand Gives Deposed President of Sri Lanka Asylum for 90 Days

News World News

Donald Trump Invokes The 5th Amendment And Declines To Answer

News

China’s Long March Rocket Launches New 16 Satellites Into Orbit

Health News

A Newly Identified Langya Virus Infected 35 People In China

News

Author Salman Rushdie Brutally Attacked in New York

Avatar of CTN News

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born author who received death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday morning in New York.

Police said a man rushed the stage during the Salman Rushdie interview. According to police, Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

Hospital doctors said Rushdie was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose.

As of now, police have only identified Hadi Matar as the suspect in custody. The 24-year-old lives in Fair View, New Jersey. At a news conference Friday evening, State Police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said no motive had been determined.

He was attending Chautauqua Institution’s lecture series as a guest speaker when the incident occurred. Police reported that a male suspect charged the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer.

Salman Rushdie Transported By Helicopter

Salman Rushdie Transported By Helicopter

Rushdie was taken to a local hospital immediately after the suspect was taken into custody. It is not known what Rushdie’s condition is at this time, Staniszewski said.

Furthermore, he said the interviewer, Henry Reese, had been treated at a local hospital for a minor head injury.

Rushdie was visiting to discuss with Reese how the United States serves as an asylum for exiled writers.

In 1989, Iran’s leader issued death threats against Rushdie for his novel The Satanic Verses, one of his most popular books.

Throughout his career, Salman Rushdie author has championed freedom of expression. For ten years, he was chairman of PEN World Voices International Literary Festival and president of PEN America between 2004 and 2006.
The Iranian government has long since disassociated itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Salman Rushdie sentiment lingers. The bounty for Rushdie was raised from $2.8 million to $3.3 million in 2012 by a semi-official Iranian religious foundation.

It is unclear whether Friday’s attack was connected to the edict.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading