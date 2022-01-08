Rooney Mara to Play Audrey Hepburn in Upcoming Biopic

Connect with us

In her upcoming biopic directed by Luca Guadagnino, Rooney Mara will play Hollywood’s iconic star, Audrey Hepburn.

Rooney Mara has been cast in the lead role of Audrey Hepburn’s biographical drama. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Tanner Hall, and The Social Network are among her credits. Hollywood’s iconic star will be portrayed in the film.

Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in a new biopic

According to Variety, the two-time Oscar-nominated actor Rooney Mara will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biographical film. A Bigger Splash and Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino will be directing the film. Michael Mitnick, who collaborated with Guadagnino on the 2019 film The Staggering Girl, will write the feature film. 

Apple Studios will produce the project and Mara will also produce, as reported by Deadline, which will be her third venture after the documentary The End of Medicine and The Truth About Emmanuel. A lot of information about the film’s cast and the plotline is being kept under wraps.

With her elegant and witty roles, Audrey Hepburn forged one of the most impressive resumes in Hollywood. Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady, Wait Until Dark, Charade, Sabrina, and more are some of her most celebrated works. During her illustrious career, which spanned over four decades, she won Emmys, Oscars, Tonys, and Grammys. As well as receiving praise for her work as an actor, the actress won over millions of hearts with her humanitarian work. The late actor, who died in 1993 at the age of 63, worked with UNICEF to help kids around the world. The late actor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992 for her efforts.

After appearing in Fincher’s thriller The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in 2011, Rooney Mara became a household name and ended up nominated for an Academy Award. Carol and Nightmare Alley are some of her best works.

