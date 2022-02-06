Queen Elizabeth Says Camilla Should be Queen When Charles Becomes King

When Prince Charles becomes king, Queen Elizabeth II wants Camilla, Duke of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort. Her Majesty the Queen stated that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla would hold that title in a message marking the Platinum Jubilee of her reign.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” said Queen Elizabeth II in her message on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne.

In this case, ‘Queen Consort’ means the spouse of a ruling king and would mean ‘Queen Camilla’ as her future title. Now that all barriers to becoming Queen have been removed, the Duchess will be able to assume a full royal role alongside her husband. A Clarence House spokesman responded to Queen Elizabeth’s remarks by saying that Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall were “touched and honored”, as reported by BBC.

Must Read: Lata Mangeshkar, A Famous Indian Bollywood Singer Dies at 92

Queen keeps her promise of lifetime public duty

Meanwhile, the Queen held on to the promise she made back in 1947, when she was 21 years old, to devote a lifetime to public service. “My life will be dedicated to your service,” she declared. Additionally, she reflected on how much she had gained from the support given “unselfishly” by Prince Philip. As a result, she thanked “all nationalities, faiths, and ages in this country” for their goodwill.

The Queen Elizabeth said it was a day that “even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign”.

The British Queen also outlined her vision for the institution’s transition in her message. She also stated that she is looking forward to serving the nation with all her heart. After some difficult times, the Queen added, she hopes this jubilee will bring families and friends, neighbors, and communities together.

Also Check: