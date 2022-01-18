It was Exciting for Betty White to Perform Live for Queen Elizabeth Once

If she had not passed away on January 17, Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. Betty White, the late actor-comedian, was recently honored by Google with an Easter egg in her honor on her 100th birthday. Betty White passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday. ‘The Golden Girls’ character Rose was honored on Google’s search page with rose petals.

Millions of people were inspired by her stunning performance in The Golden Girls.

In addition to a live performance in front of Queen Elizabeth, the late star also performed with her co-stars.

The semi-private event was described by White in a reflection on the memorable stage.

A legendary star got candid about her experience performing for Her Majesty on Reddit AMA in 2014.

She began expressing, “It was very exciting.”. “The Queen was wonderful.“. She was instructed not to address us directly.

White recalled the moment Princess Anne arrived on stage with her from a box.

As she mentioned in her memoir Here We Go Again: My Life in Television, White held a special place in her heart for the event.

“The ladies all offered her a small bow as she approached. I was the last person in our foursome, and after she greeted Bea, Rue, and Estelle, she pointed to the scatted Rockettes and asked, “Aren’t they beautiful?”? ”

I curtsied, and replied, ‘Yes, and such lovely bodies.’ She radiated a radiant smile that belied her eighty-six years, and replied, ‘Oh, yes.’ Lovely bodies,'” White recalled.

