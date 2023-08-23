Progress 85 Cargo Spacecraft Launches: Carrying 3 Tons Of Supplies To The International Space Station

(CTN NEWS) – On the evening of August 22nd, a remarkable event unfolded as a robotic Russian Progress 85 cargo spacecraft soared into space with a significant mission at hand.

Laden with a substantial payload of 3 tons, this spacecraft embarked on its crucial journey, bound for the International Space Station to provide vital supplies to the orbiting laboratory.

Upcoming Rendezvous and Docking of Progress 85: Supply Mission to the Space Station

Carrying the distinguished name of Progress 85, this spacecraft was propelled towards the cosmos atop a mighty Soyuz rocket, a spectacular sight that transpired at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The precise moment of liftoff was 9:08 p.m. EDT (0108 GMT on August 23).

With meticulous planning in mind, the trajectory aims for the cargo vessel to gracefully rendezvous with the International Space Station on Thursday, August 24th, at 11:50 p.m. EDT (0350 GMT on August 25).

Enthusiasts and curious minds alike can witness the intricate dance of the rendezvous and docking process on Space.com, precisely at the designated time.

Shifting focus to the docking operation, a pivotal moment is set to occur as Progress elegantly attaches itself to the aft port of the Zvezda service module. The stage is meticulously set for this event to unfold around 11:50 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 24.

The anticipation builds with coverage beginning at 11 p.m. on NASA’s Television Media Channel and the agency’s official website.

The significance of this mission becomes clearer as we delve into the cargo’s content. Progress is not merely a vessel; it’s a lifeline to the space station. Nearly three tons of irreplaceable supplies, including nourishment, fuel, and other essential provisions, are nestled within its hull.

Progress 85 Cargo Craft: Lifeline for the International Space Station

These Progress cargo crafts represent a lineage of unmanned Russian spacecraft that serve as the lifeblood of the International Space Station (ISS).

Developed and meticulously managed by the proficient hands of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, these vehicles are entrusted with the indispensable task of ferrying a spectrum of supplies, ranging from sustenance to fuel, water, and sophisticated scientific instruments, all aimed at sustaining the ISS and enabling groundbreaking research.

Upon the completion of their cargo delivery, these dedicated vessels undertake one final service: they are laden with waste before being orchestrated on a controlled descent into Earth’s atmosphere.

In this fiery re-entry, they gracefully disintegrate, leaving no trace of their presence.

In the grand tapestry of space exploration, the Progress spacecraft emerge as unsung heroes, upholding the operational integrity and endurance of the ISS.

This legacy traces its roots back to the era of the Soviet space program, a testament to the enduring commitment to advancing scientific understanding and international collaboration in the vast expanse beyond our planet.

