Saudi Arabia Introduces New Family Visit Visa Process Enabling Umrah Pilgrimage For Foreign Residents

(CTN NEWS) – In an innovative maneuver, Saudi Arabian authorities have inaugurated a fresh mechanism enabling foreign dwellers to procure family visit visas. These permits extend the privilege of embarking on the hallowed Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has formally declared that family visit visas can be secured under the guardianship of a relative domiciled within the realm. The ministry has stipulated that the sponsor must either bear Saudi citizenship or qualify as a resident expatriate.

“The visa application process is facilitated through the Foreign Ministry’s Unified National Platform, Visa.Mofa.gov.sa,” pronounced the ministry on the digital realm once christened Twitter.

Preceding their sojourn to the revered Grand Mosque in Mecca, visa bearers are wisely advised to ascertain their Umrah appointment, a pivotal step achievable via either the Nusuk or Tawakklana Services applications.

Enhancements for the Ongoing Umrah Season: Extended Family Visit Visas and Flexibility for Pilgrims

For the ongoing season of Umrah, it is projected that approximately ten million Muslims from abroad will undertake the sacred pilgrimage in the city of Mecca.

Muslim individuals in possession of diverse entry visas, encompassing the personal, visitor, and tourist categories, are duly empowered to engage in Umrah and pay their respects at Al Rawda Al Sharifa, the venerated site of the tomb of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) situated within the precincts of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Nonetheless, a prerequisite for this pursuit is the obligatory securing of an e-appointment.

Signifying an expansion of facilities, the Saudi authorities have prolonged the duration of Umrah visas, stretching the validity from a mere 30 days to a generous span of 90 days.

Furthermore, they have extended the liberty to the holders of Umrah visas, permitting entry into the kingdom through any terrestrial, aerial, or maritime port of their choosing and granting the privilege to depart from a diverse array of airports at their discretion.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Thailand’s Q2 Economic Growth At 1.8% Amid Export Challenges and Tourism Resilience

Fukushima Nuclear Plant To Begin Release Of Treated Radioactive Water On August 24th

What Is The Identity And Significance Of The BA.2.86 Variant In Relation To The Global COVID-19 Situation?