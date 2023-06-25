PM Narendra Modi Conferred ‘Order of the Nile’ Award in Cairo

(CTN News) – During his two-day state visit to Cairo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the prestigious ‘Order of the Nile’ award, Egypt’s highest state honor.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi presented the award to Prime Minister Modi, marking a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the two nations. This visit by an Indian prime minister to Egypt is the first bilateral visit in the past 26 years, emphasizing the importance both countries place on enhancing their relationship.

Warm Welcome: PM Narendra Modi Greeted by Egyptian Prime Minister and Indian Diaspora

The Indian prime minister’s arrival in Cairo was met with a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the warm reception and tweeted, “I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt… May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations.”

The enthusiastic Indian diaspora welcomed Prime Minister Modi with chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ as he arrived at his hotel. An Egyptian woman dressed in a saree greeted him with the iconic Bollywood song “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge” from the movie ‘Sholay,’ to which the prime minister listened attentively and appreciated the gesture.

During a meeting with the India Unit, a group of Egyptian ministers led by Prime Minister Madbouly, discussions focused on deepening trade and economic relations between India and Egypt. Various areas of collaboration, such as trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma, and people-to-people ties, were emphasized.

After the roundtable with his Egyptian counterpart, Prime Minister Modi engaged with members of the Indian community and later met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, to discuss issues related to extremism and radicalization.

Prime Minister Modi also had the opportunity to meet prominent personalities in Egypt, including Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region. Hassan Allam praised the prime minister, describing him as an “unbelievable man, wise, humble, and with great vision.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo.

On the second day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, where he spent nearly half an hour. This gesture demonstrated his respect for Egypt’s cultural and religious heritage.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi held discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The leaders explored avenues for collaboration in various sectors, including trade, defense, and cultural exchanges.

Later that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting for Egypt during the First World War. He visited the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery, laid a floral tribute, and signed the visitor’s book, honoring the bravery and sacrifice of those soldiers.