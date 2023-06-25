News
PM Narendra Modi Conferred ‘Order of the Nile’ Award in Cairo
(CTN News) – During his two-day state visit to Cairo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the prestigious ‘Order of the Nile’ award, Egypt’s highest state honor.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi presented the award to Prime Minister Modi, marking a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the two nations. This visit by an Indian prime minister to Egypt is the first bilateral visit in the past 26 years, emphasizing the importance both countries place on enhancing their relationship.
Warm Welcome: PM Narendra Modi Greeted by Egyptian Prime Minister and Indian Diaspora
The Indian prime minister’s arrival in Cairo was met with a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the warm reception and tweeted, “I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt… May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations.”
The enthusiastic Indian diaspora welcomed Prime Minister Modi with chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ as he arrived at his hotel. An Egyptian woman dressed in a saree greeted him with the iconic Bollywood song “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge” from the movie ‘Sholay,’ to which the prime minister listened attentively and appreciated the gesture.
During a meeting with the India Unit, a group of Egyptian ministers led by Prime Minister Madbouly, discussions focused on deepening trade and economic relations between India and Egypt. Various areas of collaboration, such as trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma, and people-to-people ties, were emphasized.
After the roundtable with his Egyptian counterpart, Prime Minister Modi engaged with members of the Indian community and later met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, to discuss issues related to extremism and radicalization.
Prime Minister Modi also had the opportunity to meet prominent personalities in Egypt, including Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region. Hassan Allam praised the prime minister, describing him as an “unbelievable man, wise, humble, and with great vision.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo.
On the second day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, where he spent nearly half an hour. This gesture demonstrated his respect for Egypt’s cultural and religious heritage.
Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi held discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The leaders explored avenues for collaboration in various sectors, including trade, defense, and cultural exchanges.
Later that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting for Egypt during the First World War. He visited the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery, laid a floral tribute, and signed the visitor’s book, honoring the bravery and sacrifice of those soldiers.
To conclude his visit, Prime Minister Modi engaged with the Indian diaspora residing in Egypt. This interaction aimed to strengthen the bonds between the diaspora and their motherland.
The historic state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Egypt has been a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The ‘Order of the Nile’ award conferment reflects the mutual respect and deepening strategic partnership between India and Egypt. The discussions during the visit encompassed many areas, including trade, investment, renewable energy, IT, digital payments, and people-to-people ties.
Paying Tribute to Fallen Soldiers: PM Modi Visits Heliopolis War Grave Cemetery
This visit has strengthened the economic cooperation between India and Egypt and fostered cultural exchanges and understanding. The warm welcome received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Egyptian Prime Minister and the Indian diaspora exemplifies the strong bonds between the two nations.
Furthermore, the discussions on extremism and radicalization with the Grand Mufti of Egypt underscore the shared commitment to combatting these challenges and promoting peace and harmony.
Prime Minister Modi’s meetings with prominent personalities, such as Hassan Allam and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, have further deepened the ties between the business communities and political leadership of both countries.
By paying tribute to the fallen Indian soldiers at the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery, Prime Minister Modi has honored their sacrifice and reaffirmed the historical ties between India and Egypt.
The visit has not only strengthened diplomatic relations but has also provided an opportunity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage with the Indian diaspora, reaffirming their importance as cultural ambassadors and bridges between India and Egypt.
Overall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt has been marked by warmth, hospitality, and fruitful discussions, showcasing the commitment of both nations to enhance their strategic partnership.
The ‘Order of the Nile’ award and the various engagements during the visit has laid a solid foundation for stronger economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties between India and Egypt in the coming years.