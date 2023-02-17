U.S. President Joe Biden Said He Would Not Apologize For Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon

(CTN NEWS) – According to President Joe Biden, he does not apologize for shooting down a suspected Chinese Spy Balloon off the US coast.

Although three other objects shot down over North America were not likely to be foreign spy planes, he claimed the balloon was employed for surveillance.

He declared that the US would now enhance its identification of such aerial objects.

Also, Mr. Biden said he would discuss this month’s incident with President Xi Jinping of China shortly.

Mr. Biden said at the White House on Thursday, “I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for pulling down that balloon.”

China claims the balloon flew off course while gathering weather data and denies being used for espionage.

However, Mr. Biden reaffirmed the official US position that the balloon was used for eavesdropping. The balloon traveled across the nation at around 40,000 feet (12,000 meters) before being destroyed by a US fighter jet over the Atlantic.

He stated that the US and China were still in contact. We are not seeking a fresh Cold War,” Joe Biden declared.

Joe Biden has come under increasing pressure to address the three mystery objects that American fighter jets have been dispatched to shoot down over the past week and the alleged Chinese spy balloon.

He did that on Thursday afternoon, but his brief presence won’t do much to quell critics or those seeking clarification.

He said nothing about the nature of those things and said nothing more about the initial Chinese balloon.

He avoided talking about the Chinese balloon’s initial discovery, intended use, or current claims that it was heading for the American territory of Guam before changing course. He also failed to explain why no new targets have been identified despite recent occurrences.

It was a poor excuse for an explanation. It will probably fail as a public relations campaign as well.

The questions will likely resurface with renewed urgency the next time a balloon flies across the American sky, or when jets scramble and missiles fly.

Joe Biden said the intelligence community believes the three other items that were later shot down over Alaska, northwest Canada, and Lake Huron on the US-Canada border were “most likely balloons associated to private companies, recreation or research institutes.”

According to Mr. Biden, it’s possible that the US utilized military hardware worth millions of dollars against innocuous, maybe homemade items floated by amateurs.

Jim Himes, a senior member of the Democratic Party in the House and a national security expert, stated earlier this week that it shouldn’t be American policy to utilize fighter jets to intercept all high-altitude objects.

He told NPR, “We need to think a little more about it. A military mission to shoot down a balloon is a very, very expensive thing.

According to Mr. Biden, the three objects may have been discovered due to improved radar implemented in reaction to the Chinese balloon.

To distinguish between unidentified things that are likely to cause safety and security hazards that require action and those that do not, I’ve instructed my team to present me with more precise guidelines for how we will handle these unidentified objects moving forward.

The White House felt the need to refute rumors that the three items were created by extraterrestrials, which is why Mr. Biden made his remarks.

The slow-moving unexplained objects were destroyed “to preserve our security, our interests, and flight safety,” according to officials, who claimed they did not represent “any immediate threat to anyone on the ground.”

In part because of the slim chance of recovery, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, organizing the hunt for the artifacts in Canada, announced Thursday that it would stop looking for them in Lake Huron.

Make no mistake; if any item threatens the safety and security of the American people, I will pull it down, Vice President Biden declared in response to the question of whether he would repeat the same course of action.

When questioned about it in an interview with NBC News, he declined to disclose when he intended to speak with China’s President Xi.

Joe Biden to the broadcaster, “I think the last thing that Xi wants is to fundamentally end the relationship with the United States and with me.

China has reiterated its justification for shooting down the balloon on February 4 and advised the US to attempt to prevent “misunderstandings and misjudgments,” according to a spokesman.

Military sources reported on Thursday that American fighters had intercepted Russian airplanes flying near Alaska for a second time this week amid the heightened tensions over North American skies.

It was a “regular” interaction with the Russians, according to a statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), jointly managed by the US and Canada.

Map displaying the locations and altitudes of objects that were shot down.

