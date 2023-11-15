An Ohio Highway Crash That Killed 3 Students And Hospitalized 18 Others Killed 3 People

(CTN News) – A semi-truck rear-ended a charter bus carrying high school students on an Ohio highway Tuesday morning, killing three people and injuring 18 others.

A Pioneer Trails charter bus transporting students from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District in eastern Ohio was among the five vehicles involved in the crash, Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said. According to him, 57 people were on board.

According to Lt. Nathan Dennis of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, https://www.wjer.com/news/deputy-involved-shooting-during-pursuit-under-investigation-by-ohio-bci/people were killed in the crash, but he declined to comment further because the victims’ families were still being notified.

Superintendent Derek Varansky said students and chaperones were on the bus to attend an Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus.

Currently, our focus is on getting in touch with Tusky Valley families who lost loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community, Varansky said.

Following the crash, the conference was canceled.

As a result of this devastating news, our conference has been canceled. We are currently focused on supporting Tuscarawas Valley. According to Jeff Chambers, director of communications for the association, that includes making grief counselors available at the trade show.

Shortly before 9 a.m., an accident occurred near the Smoke Road underpass in Licking County, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) east of Columbus. There was no immediate information on the cause of the incident.

Seven hospitals treated the injured.

Pioneer Trails, the charter bus company, confirmed an incident involving one of its buses on Tuesday.

Pioneer is cooperating fully with the authorities to determine the cause of the accident, according to its statement. All those affected by this accident are in our thoughts and prayers. There will be no further comments as this is an ongoing investigation.”

Marita Salkowski, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Central and Southern Ohio, said 30 units of blood were sent to a hospital in the Mount Carmel Health System as a result of a request for more blood. The Etna United Methodist Church set up a center for bus passengers who didn’t need medical attention to contact their families.

Several emergency responders were on scene, and Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed smoke coming from the crash site. The police were blocking the entrance ramps to I-70 East and West near the accident scene, increasing traffic on the road leading to the interstate. Several hours after the accident, emergency response vehicles were still at the scene.

Licking County Coroner’s Investigator Mickey Lymon said they were called to the scene, but referred other questions to state police.

During a news conference at the scene, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, “This is our worst nightmare: a bus full of children involved in a crash.” “Our prayers are with the families and everyone on board.”

A charter bus carrying high school students was involved in a fatal crash for the second time in the past month. A charter bus carrying high school students to band camp veered off a New York highway in September, killing two people and injuring several others.

From Toledo, Ohio, Seewer reported. The report was written by Associated Press writers Ron Todt in Philadelphia and Bruce Shipkowski in Toms River, New Jersey.

