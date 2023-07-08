Netherlands Government Collapses Over Migration Crisis

The coalition government of the Netherlands fell apart on Friday a year and a half into power due to a disagreement over steps to stem the flow of illegal migrants.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest-serving leader, presided over crisis discussions between the four coalition partners but failed to achieve an agreement, according to Dutch broadcasters NOS and RTL, as well as the Dutch news agency ANP.

There was no quick response from Prime Minister Rutte or coalition members. According to an Reuters correspondent, they did not immediately leave the room for the negotiations in The Hague to speak to waiting journalists.

Following a crisis last year involving overcrowded migrant camps in the Netherlands, Rutte, 56, the head of the centre-right VVD party, intended to tighten restrictions on reuniting families of asylum seekers.

According to Dutch media, he asked that the number of relatives of war refugees allowed into the Netherlands be limited to 200 per month and threatened to destabilise the administration if the legislation was not passed.

However, the Christen Unie, a Christian Democratic party based in the largely Protestant “Bible Belt” in the central Netherlands, strongly rejected the plan.

The four parties met on Wednesday and Thursday late into the night in an attempt to salvage the unstable administration, which barely entered office in January 2022.

However, a compromise — a so-called “emergency button” that would have only triggered the limitations in the event of a huge migrant influx — was insufficient to secure an agreement in last-ditch talks on Friday.

Local media said that Mark Rutte, dubbed “Teflon Mark” for his political slickness, had chosen a firm position on migration to deflect a challenge from his party’s right flank.

Due to the popularity of far-right groups in the Netherlands, especially anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders, Rutte has long been under pressure on the topic of migration.

After Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Europe’s second longest-serving leader is now poised to call elections to seek a mandate for his sixth coalition administration since 2010.

Even if he has few famous challengers, he may face internal competition due to growing voter fatigue with his extended tenure in office.

Rutte’s backroom political abilities have propelled him to the top of four straight coalition administrations, but he has had several narrow escapes.

His former administration was forced to resign en masse in 2021 as a result of a child benefits scam that primarily affected ethnic minority families.

Illegal Migration in the Netherlands

Illegal migration is a challenging issue that many countries, including the Netherlands, are dealing with. However, it is critical to handle this subject with sensitivity and respect for all those involved’s rights and dignity.

The government of the Netherlands has enacted laws and regulations to address unlawful migration. These laws seek to preserve the integrity of the immigration system while also protecting human rights. The Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) is in charge of processing and evaluating asylum claims, as well as managing migration-related issues.

Individuals who come or remain in the Netherlands without sufficient papers or authorisation are deemed to be resident illegally. To handle this crisis, the government has implemented a number of actions, including identification, detention, and probable deportation. However, the Netherlands, like many other countries, is bound by international human rights norms and duties, which means that persons should be treated in accordance with these principles.

It is critical to recognise that each case of illegal migration is distinct, and broad generalisations might be misleading or unfair. Many people migrate for a variety of reasons, such as seeking asylum from persecution, fleeing conflict or poverty, or seeking better economic prospects. Approaching the issue of illegal migration with empathy and compassion is critical, as is working towards comprehensive and humane solutions.