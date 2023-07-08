Police in Thailand Seize 22 Million Meth Tablets, 620Kg of Crystal Meth

Thailand’s Narcotic Suppression Bureau (NSB) recovered 22 million methamphetamine pills and 620 kilograms of crystal meth in seven incidents between June 12 and July 5, according to Thailand’s deputy national police commander.

According to Pol Gen Chinapat Sarasin, the NSB also detained 12 vehicles and assets worth 8 million baht that were allegedly obtained from the narcotics trade for further investigation.

The seven cases were as follows:

• On June 12, a police team tracked a Chevrolet pickup truck from a crossroads in Sakon Nakhon province to a residence in Muang district, Khon Kaen province, after receiving information that a significant quantity of drugs would be transferred from Tha Uthen district in Nakhon Phanom province. A following raid revealed 2 million meth pills in the truck, and the driver was apprehended. An effort to identify other participants of the network is ongoing.

• On June 13, two suspects were apprehended after police searched a pickup at Wat Khok Krataithong in Tha Rua district’s tambon Champa, Ayutthaya province. Police officers discovered 500kg of crystal meth.

Further inquiry led to the arrest of two more suspects at a market in Saraburi’s Muang district’s tambon Kut Nok Plao. Both suspects claimed to serving as an advance team on the lookout.

The drug was part of a drug network run by a Hmong ethnic community in northern Thailand.

• On June 19, an automobile stopped in front of a company on Highway 201 in Chaiyaphum’s Muang district. Police discovered three sacks containing 120kg of crystal meth in the car during the search. The driver, who had been recruited to bring the drugs from Bueng Kan province, admitted to doing so five times before. The network is now being investigated.

• On June 28, police stopped a pickup in front of a convenience store in Lop Buri province and discovered 3 million meth pills hidden behind the front seat and in the trunk. The driver was apprehended. His accomplice was apprehended at Moo 1 hamlet in tambon Sam Phaniang in Ban Phraek district, Ayutthaya province, while driving in another truck on the lookout.

• On July 1, a pickup was stopped and searched at a junction in Chiang Rai province’s Muang district, yielding the finding of 6 million speed tablets. Two guys were caught, and the drugs were discovered to have been brought from Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai neighbourhood.

• On July 3, six suspects were apprehended with three pickup trucks at a petrol station in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. 5 million meth tablets in 12 sacks were discovered in the three trucks. The accused had delivered the drugs to Bangkok from a location near the Mekong River in That Phanom district, Nakhon Phanom province. Following an investigation, the defendants’ assets totaling approximately 8 million baht were seized for further investigation.

• On July 5, a pickup truck was stopped on Mittraphap road in tambon Tanot, Non Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. The driver was apprehended when 15 sacks with 6 million meth pills were discovered. The drugs were delivered via the Mukdahan – Maha Sarakham – Nakhon Ratchasima route.

In 18 incidents throughout the month of June, the NSB seized a total of 18 million meth pills, 1,983kg of ice, 46kg of heroin, and 5,856 ecstasy pills. During this time, a total of 30 individuals were captured.

The seized medications are being examined at specified offices and will be destroyed at the Public Health Ministry.

During a news conference at the Narcotic Suppression Bureau’s headquarters on Friday, police displayed illicit narcotics seized in seven incidents.

Drug smuggling in Thailand

Thailand has strict laws regarding illegal drugs, and the possession, use, or trafficking of drugs is heavily penalized. The country has a zero-tolerance policy towards drug offenses, and the penalties can range from lengthy prison sentences to life imprisonment or even the death penalty in severe cases.

The most commonly abused illegal drugs in Thailand include methamphetamine (commonly known as “meth” or “ya ba”), heroin, cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), and cannabis. The severity of the punishment depends on the type and quantity of drugs involved.

It’s important to note that laws and regulations can change over time, and it’s always advisable to check the most up-to-date information from official sources if you have any specific concerns or questions regarding drug laws in Thailand.

The term “Golden Triangle” typically refers to a region in Southeast Asia where the borders of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar (Burma) converge. Historically, the Golden Triangle has been associated with opium production and the illicit drug trade. However, it is not commonly known for methamphetamine production.

Methamphetamine production and trafficking are more prevalent in other regions, such as Mexico and parts of the United States, where it is commonly referred to as “meth” or “crystal meth.” Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant drug that can have severe health consequences and is illegal in most countries.

It’s important to note that the drug trade is a complex and ever-evolving issue, and the dynamics of drug production and trafficking can change over time. While the Golden Triangle has been linked to opium production, it doesn’t mean that methamphetamine production is a significant concern in that particular region.